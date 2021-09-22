Healthy Extracts Begins New Clinical Trial to Investigate Ability of UBN RELIEF™ to Naturally Alleviate Migraine Symptoms and Improve Cognitive Function

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has begun a new double-blind placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to further investigate the ability of UBN RELIEF ™ to naturally prevent or alleviate symptoms associated with migraines while improving cognitive function.

Neil Wolkodoff, PhD, medical program director of the Colorado Center for Health and Sports Science, will administer the trial, which is anticipated to be completed in November.

“We believe our clinical research differentiates our products in the marketplace and assures our customers they are buying a product that delivers independently verified results,” stated Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “It also supports the efforts of our marketing team and distribution partners, enabling us to more rapidly broaden our market reach and accelerate our growth.”

The new clinical trial will build upon the success of an initial study published last December in the World Journal of Advanced Research and Reviews . The study revealed that RELIEF supports 61% shorter headache duration, 41% reduction of light and sound sensitivity, and 39% fewer pain episodes when taken on a daily basis. Subjects also reported improvements in vision, dizziness, nausea and mood, and had 60% fewer missed workdays.

Healthy Extracts presented these results in June at the American College of Sports Medicine’s 2021 ACSM Annual Meeting .

UBN RELIEF is based on a specialized version of Healthy Extracts’ proprietary, patent-protected Fuel4Thought® (F4T®) formulation. It is the result of more than 20 years of scientific research, including more than 100 clinical studies on the key ingredients. F4T is naturally derived and contains no caffeine or added sugar.

Clinical studies have shown that migraines are also related to poor cognitive performance. The key ingredients in F4T have been clinically demonstrated to dramatically improve human cognitive behavior and mental focus by improving the functioning of areas of the brain responsible for attention, memory, mood, and reaction times by as much as 46%.

Healthy Extracts’ product research and development is focused on the fast-growing brain health supplement market that is expected to grow at an 8% compounded annual growth rate to reach $13.4 billion by 2028.

To learn more about RELIEF and Healthy Extracts’ other products, go to http://tryubn.com/RELIEF / and bergametna.com .

About UBN RELIEF

The result of more than 20 years of scientific research, including more than 100 clinical studies on the key ingredients, RELIEF is based on the company’s proprietary Fuel4Thought® (F4T®) formulation that is naturally derived, and has zero sugar and caffeine. Whether as one scoop added to water or coffee, or mixed in a smoothie, RELIEF’s powerful brain activation benefits have been shown to last eight hours or more.

The proprietary formulation for F4T is protected by multiple issued and pending patents. The formulation includes highly concentrated medium chain triglycerides, F4T MCT, which are derived from Healthy Extracts’ patent pending extraction process. F4T MCTs have been shown to elevate the level of ketones in the brain.

The formulation also includes a proprietary blend of other key ingredients, including a naturally sourced nootropic spearmint extract that is clinically demonstrated to support mental focus during the day without disrupting sleep at night; a protective antioxidant found naturally in the body that helps the brain function optimally, and promotes better mood and sleep habits; and a unique natural marigold extract that is scientifically shown to block blue light and replenish lutein, which is critical for optimum eye health.

Learn more about UBN RELIEF or order today at tryubn.com .

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based and proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

BergametNA™, Ultimate Brain Nutrients™, UBN™, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.™

