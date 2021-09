English French

La Défense, 22 September 2021

2021 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

In accordance with the applicable regulation, Dexia Crédit Local announces the publication of the its 2021 Half-year Financial Report, which has been filed today with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). It can be consulted on its website at http://www.dexia.com.

It is also available upon request at the registered office.

