Partners Who Print Together Win Together: BrandMuscle’s New Consolidator Tool Simplifies Bulk Printing

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, has introduced Consolidator, a new solution within its Intelligent Local Marketing Platform that streamlines the print process to make channel marketing simpler and more cost-effective than ever.



BrandMuscle’s Consolidator tool empowers brands to easily manage bulk print orders for distribution across multiple partners through a user-friendly shopping system. When partners print marketing materials through independent vendors, it can be difficult to ensure brand compliance, guarantee partner reimbursement, and understand the true cost and return on investment of local marketing efforts. Moreover, coordinating multiple print runs of the same marketing materials through different vendors is costly and time-consuming. Consolidator solves for these common pain points. Here’s how it works:

Marketing leaders can set a deadline for partners to order their campaign materials Partners add the materials they wish to order in their shopping cart; they can even use MDF or co-op funds as payment, all from within the BrandMuscle Intelligent Local Marketing Platform Once all partners submit their orders, BrandMuscle completes a bulk print run, fulfills, and ships each order Partners receive custom local marketing materials that are accurate, consistent, and high quality at a fraction of what it would cost to place each order individually