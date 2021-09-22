Partners Who Print Together Win Together: BrandMuscle’s New Consolidator Tool Simplifies Bulk Printing

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, has introduced Consolidator, a new solution within its Intelligent Local Marketing Platform that streamlines the print process to make channel marketing simpler and more cost-effective than ever.
BrandMuscle’s Consolidator tool empowers brands to easily manage bulk print orders for distribution across multiple partners through a user-friendly shopping system. When partners print marketing materials through independent vendors, it can be difficult to ensure brand compliance, guarantee partner reimbursement, and understand the true cost and return on investment of local marketing efforts. Moreover, coordinating multiple print runs of the same marketing materials through different vendors is costly and time-consuming. Consolidator solves for these common pain points. Here’s how it works:
- Marketing leaders can set a deadline for partners to order their campaign materials
- Partners add the materials they wish to order in their shopping cart; they can even use MDF or co-op funds as payment, all from within the BrandMuscle Intelligent Local Marketing Platform
- Once all partners submit their orders, BrandMuscle completes a bulk print run, fulfills, and ships each order
- Partners receive custom local marketing materials that are accurate, consistent, and high quality at a fraction of what it would cost to place each order individually
With Consolidator, marketing leaders gain visibility into which partners are participating in marketing campaigns, how marketing funds are being spent on print collateral, and location-specific sales data that breaks down the print campaign’s return on investment. This tool ensures that local marketing expenses and ROI are tracked correctly at the corporate level so that leaders can understand partner performance and adjust strategy and budgets as needed.
“Bulk printing and local distribution of corporate marketing materials has long been a cumbersome process that requires many hours to coordinate,” said Ravi Patel, Senior Director of Product Management Marketing at BrandMuscle. “The simplicity and low maintenance of Consolidator will revolutionize bulk printing for any company with a channel partner network. Best of all, orders are self-service and can be placed from within the BrandMuscle Intelligent Local Marketing Platform, so partners don’t need to learn new technology or face new barriers to adoption.”
By using a single vendor and a streamlined process for ordering, billing, tracking, and monitoring print runs, brands can now print more collateral at a lower cost, ensure brand compliance in local markets, improve speed-to-market and adoption of corporate marketing campaigns, and enhance alignment between corporate and local marketing efforts. To learn more about integrating Consolidator into your channel marketing strategy contact BrandMuscle.
About BrandMuscle
BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 300 of the world’s top brands, with 700 professionals in seven offices globally. The BrandMuscle Intelligent Local Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and maximize ROI. For more information about BrandMuscle visit https://www.brandmuscle.com/ or call (866) 464-4342.