eQ Plc Managers’ transactions
22 September 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Oy Cherwik Ab
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Surve, Juha
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20210921153746_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-09-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 124 Unit price: 24.4 EUR
(2): Volume: 22 Unit price: 24.4 EUR
(3): Volume: 507 Unit price: 24.4 EUR
(4): Volume: 47 Unit price: 24.35 EUR
(5): Volume: 590 Unit price: 25 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 1,290 Volume weighted average price: 24.6726 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-09-21
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 114 Unit price: 25.95 EUR
(2): Volume: 96 Unit price: 25.9 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 210 Volume weighted average price: 25.92714 EUR
eQ Plc
Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi
eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 10.7 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.
More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.