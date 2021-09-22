English Finnish

eQ Plc Managers’ transactions

22 September 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Oy Cherwik Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Surve, Juha

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20210921153746_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-20

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 124 Unit price: 24.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 22 Unit price: 24.4 EUR

(3): Volume: 507 Unit price: 24.4 EUR

(4): Volume: 47 Unit price: 24.35 EUR

(5): Volume: 590 Unit price: 25 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 1,290 Volume weighted average price: 24.6726 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-21

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 114 Unit price: 25.95 EUR

(2): Volume: 96 Unit price: 25.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 210 Volume weighted average price: 25.92714 EUR

eQ Plc

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 10.7 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.



