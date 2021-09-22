MobStac Launches QR Codes with Integrated Security Features to Help Businesses Build Customer Trust and Loyalty

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobStac , creators of Beaconstac , a phygital customer engagement platform that helps businesses and brands create mobile connections with customers to bridge physical and digital worlds, today announces the launch of expanded security features to help protect consumers scanning QR codes against mobile security threats.

Mobile cybersecurity threats and attacks are rising as the world relies more on mobile devices throughout the pandemic. Typically, mobile security software that protects against security threats does not come standard on smartphones — and it’s also costly and time-consuming for the user to research and install.

MobStac provides an additional layer of security for users scanning QR codes powered by the Beaconstac platform. The expanded security features protect smartphones against phishing websites, mobile malware, and unauthorized third-party attempts to access credit card numbers, financial information, and passwords. The announcement comes at a time when QR code usage is skyrocketing, with MobStac serving over 5 million users each month in the past year alone through its Beaconstac platform.

“The pandemic forced us to rely even more on our mobile devices, creating opportunities for brands and retailers across industries to connect with consumers in new ways that also open gateways for hackers to take advantage of that,” said Sharat Potharaju, CEO of MobStac. “Our team’s top priority is security, and we recognize the need for software developers and businesses to create a new trusted standard for QR codes — one that gives consumers the confidence they need to scan codes safely.”

For businesses, Beaconstac’s newly enhanced QR codes provide the following benefits:

Preserve trust: Beaconstac automatically adds Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) to all QR code domains, allowing businesses to add HTTPS protection to new or existing domains – so consumers know the website they’re visiting is safe.

Detect threats: With expert-level cyber security features like automatic detection of malware, phishing and social engineering threats, consumers have peace-of-mind knowing that they are safe from such attacks. Beaconstac’s security also integrates with Web Risk, a website authenticator, to guard against QR codes being used to redirect users to blacklisted websites.

Prevent unauthorized access to the platform: With security features such as multi-factor authentication and secure Single Sign On (SSO), Beaconstac ensures that unauthorised user access and modification of QR code content is not a risk that businesses have to contend with, preventing bad actors from hijacking QR codes that belong to legitimate organizations.



Beaconstac is the only QR code management platform that is System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certified. Annual security and data management audits are conducted by American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) officials, ensuring the highest level of data management, privacy, and security standards.

For more information about MobStac and its QR code platform, visit www.beaconstac.com .

About MobStac

MobStac's vision is to enable digital connections with every physical object and place on the planet. Our platform ( Beaconstac ) makes physical products and places talk directly to consumers through digital content and actions, by leveraging smartphone technologies like QR codes, near field communication (NFC) tags, Bluetooth beacons, and geofencing. Over 5,000 businesses and brands in 120+ countries use our Phygital Customer Engagement platform to build direct relationships, grow lifetime revenue, and acquire first-party data in industries ranging from consumer goods, hospitality, retail, and real estate, reaching over 5 million monthly active users.