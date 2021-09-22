TÜV Rheinland Confirms Significant Extension of UKCA Certification Services

SOLIHULL, United Kingdom, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TÜV Rheinland UK Ltd, a leader in independent technical services, announces an extension of Approval Body scope under UKCA Legislation. TÜV Rheinland is now approved for Electromagnetic Compatibility Regulations 2016, Pressure Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016, Radio Equipment Regulations 2016, Supply of Machinery (Safety) Regulations 2008 and Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011. TÜV Rheinland aims to use this scope extension to better serve its customers with more comprehensive UKCA certification services.



TÜV Rheinland has been a UKCA Conformity Assessment Body for the Railways (Interoperability) Regulations 2011 for several years, and continues its leadership in product assessment services with approval applications already in progress for various regulations, including EU No 305/2011 as amended by the Construction Products (Amendment etc.) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, Noise Emission in the Environment by Equipment for Use Outdoors Regulations 2001, Personal Protective Equipment Regulations (EU 2016/425 as brought into UK law and amended), and Medical Device Regulations 2002 (under UKAS and MHRA). Regulations of industrial focus, such as Equipment and Protective Systems Intended for Use in Potentially Explosive Atmosphere Regulations 2016, Lifts Regulations 2016, and Simple Pressure Vessels (Safety) Regulations 2016 are also among the approvals expected to be conferred throughout this year and into the next.

With the majority of UKCA regulations stemming from CE regulatory standards , the global operator is in a very strong position as a longstanding expert of EU conformity assessments. TÜV Rheinland Group is a Notified Body of the EU regulations listed, offering customers an extensive range of services across Regulatory Compliance, Product Performance, Engineering Analysis and Reliability Services.

About TÜV Rheinland:

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in almost all areas of business and life. Founded almost 150 years ago, the company is one of the world’s leading testing service providers with more than 20,600 employees and annual revenues of around 2 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland’s highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

