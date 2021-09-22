Nikon Introduces the Next Generation of MONARCH: The M7 and M5 Series of Binoculars Offer Maximum Clarity, Comfort & Durability

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Nikon Inc. unveiled the next generation of the acclaimed MONARCH family of binoculars, the new M7 and M5 series. These models are successors to the popular MONARCH 7 and 5 series, binoculars coveted for their optical excellence, robust build quality and unwavering performance that's ready for an adventure in nearly any environment.

Whether spotting birds and wildlife, stargazing, hiking or exploring, the MONARCH name has always been synonymous with optical excellence for maximum sharpness at extreme distances. The MONARCH M series binoculars take that performance to a new level, pushing resolution, brightness and field of view to the extremes. The premium optical formulas also excel in low light thanks to eco-friendly multi-layer coatings, making it possible to enjoy the moments happening in the magical light of dawn & dusk. Additionally, the new models feature a wider field of view, increased durability, while also adding a new sophisticated exterior with a rubber-armored coating for improved shock resistance and grip. Both the MONARCH M7 & M5 series are also waterproof and fogproof.

MONARCH M7 - When Clarity Matters Most

The MONARCH 7 series has long been known for premium optical performance. The new M7 is optimized for those spotting birds and other wildlife, with a wide angular apparent field of view (60.3˚ for 8x42, 62.2˚ for 10x42, 60.3˚ for 8x30, 60.7˚ for 10x30) that offers spectacular viewing and subject acquisition. On the 42mm models, MONARCH M7 delivers an astoundingly wide field of view—435-ft. at 1000 yards (8x model), to discover more details and more of the scene, to easily locate birds and other wildlife amidst the landscape. For accurate color of plumage and scenery, the binoculars employ extra-low dispersion (ED) glass to correct chromatic aberration which causes color fringing, realizing a contrast-rich and high-resolution image.

The M7 series is ready for any outdoor excursion, with exciting new features such as an exclusive oil and water repellent coating applied to both the objective and eyepiece lenses, which allows smudges and fingerprints to be easily wiped away. Also new for the MONARCH M7 series is the addition of a locking diopter allowing you to lock in your preferred setting, a feature not previously available at this price point.

MONARCH M5 - Lightweight Binoculars With Liberating Low Light Capabilities

The new MONARCH M5 series of binoculars has been completely redesigned with clean, straight lines, and a rubber-armored body for durability and grip. The MONARCH M5 series consists of three models: 8x42, 10x42 and 12x42, all which are lightweight and comfortable enough to carry anywhere. While the field of view is wider than their predecessors, these new models retain high quality optics including extra-low dispersion (ED) glass; employed to correct chromatic aberration that causes color fringing. A multilayer coating is applied to all lens and prism surfaces, while a dielectric high-reflective multilayer coating and phase correction coating are applied to the roof prisms, for stunning lifelike views and incredible clarity.

A wide and bright field of view makes them comfortable to use all day. The MONARCH M5 series also offers long eye relief with turn-and-slide eyecups for easy adjustments, an advantage for those who wear glasses.

Shared Features MONARCH M7 and MONARCH M5 Series Binoculars

・Extra-low dispersion (ED) glass for chromatic aberration compensation and brighter, more clear viewing

・Dielectric high-reflective multilayer prism coating ensures superior transmittance uniformity across the visible range, resulting in brighter images and more natural colors

・All lenses and prisms feature eco-friendly multilayer-coatings for brighter images

・Phase-correction-coated roof prisms for high resolution

・Long eye relief design ensures a clear field of view, even for eyeglass wearers

・Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes) and nitrogen filled and O-ring sealed for fog-free performance.

・Completely redesigned turn-and-slide rubber eyecups for increased durability with multi-click feature facilitate easy positioning of eyes at the correct eye point

・Rubber armoring for shock resistance and a firm, comfortable grip

・Lightweight body uses fiberglass-reinforced polycarbonate resin

Pricing and Availability

The Nikon MONARCH M7 and M5 series of binoculars will be available in early October. The MONARCH M7 series will start at a suggested retail price of $479.95**, while the M5 series will start at a suggested retail price of $289.95**.

For more information about current Nikon products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

Press Contact: Geoffrey.Coalter@nikon.com

-Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

**SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

