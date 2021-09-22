Tim Davis Hamptons Announces Sale of a Timeless Modern Pond-Front Residence in Southampton, New York

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meadow Lane in Southampton might just be one of the country's most exclusive stretches of land. The coveted beachfront lane in the Hamptons—dubbed "Billionaire's Lane" by Forbes—is home to some of America's wealthiest high-flyers, including CEOs, celebrities, and fashion designers. Recently, an expansive property at the east end of Meadow Lane came onto the market, offering a rare opportunity to become a part of this unique neighborhood.

The exceptional estate on 359 Meadow Lane comprises an elegant 6,188-square-foot home set on 5.53 idyllic acres, located just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean and boasting more than 700 feet of direct water frontage onto Halsey Neck Pond. This enviable positioning offers expansive ocean and pond views from almost every room in the home—and the land to the west is protected. It can never be built on, meaning sunset views over the reserve to Taylor Creek and Shinnecock Bay will be enjoyed in perpetuity.

The waterfront estate is reached via a gated entry that leads to a long driveway through private grounds characterized by mature trees, rose gardens, and rolling lawns to a cobblestoned court. As you wind your way through the landscaped grounds, you'll discover a tennis court with a viewing pavilion, a Mediterranean- style pool with a spa and dining pavilion, and two double garages with storage.

The imposing entry foyer opens into a sprawling ground floor flooded with natural light. The enormous marble-floored living space flows through sliding floor-to-ceiling glass doors out to a terrace. The ground floor also features a gourmet chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and two guest bedrooms, with two larger guest suites privately concealed in the eastern wing. A luxurious master suite spans the entire second floor, with two terraces, walk-in closets that lead to private marble-clad bathrooms, and a sitting room with a kitchenette.

One of the home's defining features is the way interior and exterior space flows together, with more than 3,200 square feet of outdoor terraces that connect seamlessly to the home at multiple levels. The roof terrace from the master suite is perhaps the most impressive of these alfresco areas, with uncompromised views over the landscaped grounds to the Atlantic Ocean and Halsey Neck Pond.

For more information on 359 Meadow Lane, Southampton, please contact Tim Davis 631 702 9211 or email tgdavis@corcoran.com

See the video of the property here.

View listing here.

Related Files

6.jpeg

3.jpeg

Related Images











Image 1: 359 Meadow Lane





359 Meadow Lane









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment