Intrado Introduces New HouseCalls Pro Capabilities to Help Health Systems Seamlessly Engage with Patients

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global technology-enabled services company, today unveiled new capabilities within HouseCalls Pro, its digital patient engagement platform. HouseCalls Pro automates workflows and fosters true two-way communication between patients and health systems, creating a superior healthcare experience for patients and improving long-term outcomes.



HouseCalls Pro’s new automated referral management capability improves referral closure rates and care coordination for patients that require treatment by a specialist. Instead of staff calls to patients ending up in voicemail, patients are contacted via text messaging (SMS) for scheduling. Based on their response, the patient can self-schedule the appointment via SMS or be connected, in real time, to the referred department.

“HouseCalls Pro gave us the ability to efficiently reach out to 6,000 patients via text and allow them to self-schedule their COVID-19 vaccination appointments quickly while saving more than 500 call center staff hours. It also significantly reduced our no-show rate to just one percent, which meant more patients got vaccinated, improving public health for all,” said Nathanael Kempff, Integration Architect at Confluence Health, a Washington State-based health system.

With the addition of SMS-based referral management, HouseCalls Pro is creating more opportunities for healthcare organizations to connect with patients, including:

appointment self-scheduling,



appointment reminders,



automated recall for wellness and preventative care,



health education,



pre- and post-procedure instructions,



account balance notifications, and



vaccination outreach.

“We worked with Intrado HouseCalls Pro to develop a new automated referrals workflow,” shared Jessica Boutain, Senior Application Analyst, Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin. “We are pleased to share that within a few weeks we expanded the initial deployment of three specialties to 30 specialties. We’re engaging more patients more efficiently, which is helping us achieve patient health and resource goals.”

Other new capabilities include deep integration with Cerner and Meditech electronic health record (“EHR”) systems without the complex Health Level Seven International (HL7) interfaces required by other solutions. The platform triggers communications from, and writes responses back to, the EHR. As a result, hospitals and health systems can leverage existing IT investments to automate patient engagement, saving time and money. HouseCalls Pro already offers such integration with Epic, Athenahealth, and NextGen.

“The HouseCalls Pro platform leverages EHR systems to free clinicians and support staff from onerous manual tasks and phone-based communications so they can spend more time focusing on patient care. That’s a win for patients, staff, and health systems alike,” said Vik Krishnan, General Manager of Intrado Digital Workflows.

These unique features and benefits explain why 100 percent of users surveyed by KLAS said they would purchase HouseCalls Pro again. For more information about HouseCalls Pro, please visit: intrado.com/healthcare.

