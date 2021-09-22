XIL Health’s VP of Client Growth & Innovation Recognized as an OBJ 2021 Power Player for Industry Disruption

LAKE NONA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexandra Robertson, XIL Health ’s Vice President of Client Growth & Innovation, has been named an Orlando Business Journal 2021 Power Player for her work in developing innovative technology that aids Orlando’s healthcare industry. Over the last 12 months, Robertson launched and implemented XIL Health’s analytics technology platform, XIL Impact, to more than 2,500 pharmacies and a Fortune 100 client, resulting in 4,444% revenue growth. As an OBJ 2021 Power Player, Robertson joins the ranks with other innovative leaders from organizations like Advent Health, UCF Lake Nona Medical Center and the Orlando Magic.



“Alexandra is the very definition of a disruptor – she’s someone who strives to challenge the status quo within the healthcare industry. Over the last three and a half years, she has developed complex targeted analytics to help XIL Health’s clients grow in a fiercely competitive market,” said XIL Health CEO and Founder and former Express Scripts Executive, Susan Lang. “Alexandra designs our technology - such as XIL Impact - with client experiences, giving them tools that immediately impact their strategic decisions. This recognition by OBJ is well deserved.”

“During my time at XIL Health, I’ve seen how often legacy systems create inefficiencies or large data lags that can negatively hit the bottom lines of pharmacies and other healthcare companies,” said Robertson. “In everything we build, transparency and flexibility are at the core, giving us the ability to share clean, accurate data with our clients. I hope to continue to evolve how information is shared in the healthcare industry.”

In addition to helping Orlando’s healthcare industry thrive, Robertson also regularly mentors other women aspiring to be leaders. She enjoys contributing her knowledge and experience to the Orlando leadership community at events centered around women in leadership, including at her alma mater, Rollins College, where nearly 700 professional women, moms and fellow alumnae meet. “My involvement as a mentor continues to evolve and grow as I join the Leadership Orlando team this fall,” continued Robertson.

XIL Health is a strategic analytics and technology company in the drug economics space that pioneered the XIL Impact SaaS platform, which helps retail pharmacies make strategic decisions with real-time metrics in a rapidly changing marketplace.

OBJ’s 2021 Power Players is an awards program that honors 50 Central Florida leaders and executives who are helping to grow and innovate the way business is done throughout the region. Click here to view the list of this year's winners.

About XIL Health

With a mission to help clients re-imagine business for greater success in the future, XIL Health is a strategic analytics and technology company dedicated to giving businesses what they need to compete and win in today’s uncertain healthcare market. The team works with PBMs, retail pharmacies, hospitals, health plans, startups, infusion companies, LTC pharmacies and convenience clinics to help them pivot, change their economics and find new opportunities within the rapidly changing pharmaceutical industry. By combining XIL Strategies and Analytics with XIL Technologies, organizations have access to a unique combination of pharmaceutical economics expertise and cloud-based data automation that help them win. For more information, visit www.xilhealth.com .