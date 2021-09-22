Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) Releases New Course Catalog

The catalog provides a streamlined format to access the Academy’s extensive educational library.

The A4M Educational Team is proud to share its new course catalog - The A4M MedEd Library. The resource was produced in an effort to help simplify our users’ experiences accessing and navigating A4M’s extensive educational library.

The catalog will feature a broad range of educational offerings from fellowship courses, certifications, online educational series, and more; all in one convenient place. Users will be granted first access to newly available courses and will be able to search for content by therapeutic area and/or keyword.

Catalogue Educational Categories:

Certifications

Advanced training courses complete with certification opportunities.

Featured Activities - Online Education Series

Standalone mini educational courses.

Fellowships

Advanced and comprehensive A4M/MMI fellowship modules.

Workshops & Symposiums

In-depth, multi-session educational courses and on-demand events.

"We hope that streamlining our extensive course catalog will present current and future students an excellent educational experience," A4M Academic Program and LMS Manager, Tiffany Duke shared. "We are especially excited about the launch of the Online Education Series which offers cutting-edge information in stand-alone mini-courses, allowing students to balance busy schedules with continuing education, at their own pace."

The catalog is now available for use. Visit the A4M MedEd Library to learn more.

###

About the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine & Metabolic Medical Institute:

Rooted in a forward-focused mission to redefine modern medicine, The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) is the established global leader for continuing medical education in longevity medicine, metabolic resilience, and whole-person care. The Metabolic Medical Institute (MMI) serves as a branch of A4M that delivers graduate-level education designed to produce the complete practitioner in all aspects of anti-aging medicine. MMI has adopted a variety of educational resources to deliver in-person, online, synchronous, and asynchronous mixed-methods learning experiences ranging from one-day workshops to month-long courses. Together, A4M/MMI is comprised of over 26,000 members and provides an advanced network of continuing medical education opportunities including traditional CME events, intensive curriculum-based courses, university-level certification programs, in-depth workshops, and more.