Technical Cable Applications Triples Cable Production With New and Improved Machines

AUBURN, Wash., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technical Cable Applications, Inc., a custom cable manufacturing company based in Auburn, Washington, has big plans on the horizon. As a growing and fierce competitor in the cable assembly industry, TCA is taking confident strides to keep up with the growing demand for M12 industrial Ethernet cables. Since 2001, TCA has been creating innovative solutions for the cable manufacturing process. Constantly thinking outside the box on ways to improve production times and product quality, it's no surprise that this team of engineers has soared to new heights as a leading contract manufacturer in the United States.

M12 cable production is the bread and butter of TCA's business model. Proudly utilizing Moldman's cable molding technology, it has raised the bar even higher to allow for larger projects and faster turnaround times. TCA prioritizes custom cable solutions not solely for major corporations, however. Quick to say "yes!" to start-up companies and small-scale projects, having a whopping total of three Moldman machines allows the company to work alongside all kinds of businesses — big and small.

Additionally, TCA took a bold leap by purchasing a Schleuniger Crimpcenter — a futuristic wire crimping machine totaling over $250,000. Many corporate manufacturing companies would shy away from a large cost like this, but TCA is excited about the opportunity this will provide for its clients. By increasing production capacity by 50%, the company is fully equipped to take on new business and help all kinds of companies with their electronic manufacturing needs.

Technical Cable Applications, a Yes-Man in the world of custom cable manufacturing, is the contract manufacturer to beat. Ready and willing to absorb a wide variety of custom wiring projects, TCA is making strides to be the company of tomorrow connecting you today.

CONTACT: Maddy Dullum - Technical Cable Applications - rfq@technicalcable.com

Related Files

tech-cable-logo-200 (1).png

Related Images











Image 1: Technical Cable Applications





Custom Cable Manufacturer









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment