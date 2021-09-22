US Payments Forum Announces November Member Meeting Agenda, Co-located with Secure Technology Alliance Mobile Driver’s License Workshop

Features a panel on global chip supply challenges

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum All-Member Meeting and the Secure Technology Alliance mDL Workshop will bring together thought leaders from across the payments industry this fall. Experts will assemble both in-person and virtually to discuss the latest trends, challenges and emerging technologies impacting the payments ecosystem.

Non-members are encouraged to attend a selection of open panels and education sessions. Attendees will gain insights on key topics, including global chip supply challenges and the 8-Digit BIN migration project.

Following the All-Member Meeting, an mDL Workshop will be held, sponsored by the Secure Technology Alliance. It will provide worthwhile knowledge on mobile driver’s license early adoption efforts, pilot programs and business cases.

The U.S. Payments Forum All-Member meeting will be held at the JW Marriott by the Galleria in beautiful uptown Houston, Texas. The meeting will take place November 9-10, 2021. It will feature valuable industry-driven roundtables, panels and special interest groups. Virtual attendance options are available for those who cannot attend in person. Registration, the full agenda and additional details can be found on the fall member meeting webpage.

Attendees will gain a greater understanding of the latest technology implementation challenges and developments in secure payments. The agenda includes:

A panel on Global Chip supply challenges

A roundtable on the future of payments and the evolving payments landscape

The 8-Digit BIN migration project

A panel on EMV fleet aimed at clarifying language around display prompting and creating guidelines around an approach for contactless fleet payments in the petroleum industry

A session on implementing EMVCo standards for EMV Level 3 (L3)

A stakeholder report from global and domestic networks

A panel on cryptocurrency



Mobile Driver’s License (mDL) Workshop: Moving Identification and Authentication Forward

The Secure Technology Alliance Mobile Driver’s License (mDL) workshop will be held on November 11th at the JW Marriot by the Galleria in Houston, after the All-Member meeting. It will educate potential relying parties and accelerate mDL adoption through technical discussions and mDL technology demonstrations. Authentication and security experts will host in-depth sessions regarding the ongoing implementation and benefits of mDL, including:

An mDL technology overview

Key technical considerations involving fraud, privacy and certification

mDL early adoption, pilot programs and business cases

Moving mDL forward

Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in gaining access to these cross-industry stakeholder-led payments and technology organizations are invited to join the U.S. Payments Forum and the Secure Technology Alliance. U.S. Payments Forum membership details and Secure Technology Alliance member information are available online.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance’s mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment.

