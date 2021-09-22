Uniformity Labs Ultra-Low Porosity AlSi10Mg Aluminum Alloy Powder Delivers Greatly Increased Throughput with Best-in-Class Material Properties

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Additive Manufacturing company Uniformity Labs (Uniformity) has successfully printed an additively designed automotive component with its ultra-low porosity AlSi10Mg, a high throughput, aluminum alloy powder that exhibits best-in-class material properties. The Uniformity AlSi10Mg powder and optimizing print processes have previously been deployed with a variety of parts in various industries with great success.



In its latest application, Uniformity produced a roll-cage designed for a solar powered race car on an in-house SLM 280 2.0 Dual Laser Powder Bed Fusion 3D printer. The part will be used on a car participating in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, an international event for solar-powered cars driving 3000 kilometers through the Australian outback.

The roll cage was printed with a 30um layer thickness to achieve a fantastic surface finish from the printer with best-in-class mechanical properties. It also delivered the added benefit of a productivity level equal to that of a 60um layer thickness print. Uniformity brings No Compromise Metal Additive Manufacturing to the industry with its material and print solutions.

The car engineering team used topological optimization techniques to design the part to ensure strength while reducing material usage (weight). The cost and material performance were critical factors, so they replaced carbon fiber with an additive manufactured part made from the Uniformity AlSi10Mg powder. This application of our material also demonstrates its advantage in furthering the future of sustainable mobility, where robust, lightweight parts are required to accelerate the transition to cleaner, safer, more inclusive mobility systems.

"This is an excellent example of how our innovation can significantly improve part design using our advanced powders and modern AM techniques,” said Adam Hopkins, founder and CEO of Uniformity Labs. “Our ultra-low porosity AlSi10Mg and print processes allowed the car development team to create a better part quickly, cheaply, and optimized for the necessary weight and safety parameters.”

“It’s easy to see how the processes used, and benefits afforded to the roll-cage production can apply to the creation of complex parts for use in mainstream industries such as aviation, auto, and consumer electronics,” Hopkins continued. “That’s what our technology is all about.”

AlSi10Mg Mechanical and Density Information

At a glance mechanical and density properties listed below (as built/stress relieved annealed)

30um layer thickness

Three times the throughput @ 99.8%+ density (average 99.9%)

Ultimate Tensile Strength (R m z) - 406 ± 14 MPa/ 251 ± 8 MPa

z) - 406 ± 14 MPa/ 251 ± 8 MPa Ultimate Tensile Strength (R m xy) - 438 ± 18 MPa/ 247 ± 9 MPa

xy) - 438 ± 18 MPa/ 247 ± 9 MPa Yield Strength (R m z) 264 ± 8 MPa/148 ± 5

z) 264 ± 8 MPa/148 ± 5 Yield Strength (R m xy) 291 ± 12 MPa/156 ± 4

xy) 291 ± 12 MPa/156 ± 4 Fracture Elongation (R m z) 3.7 ± 0.7%/14.2 ± 1.1%

z) 3.7 ± 0.7%/14.2 ± 1.1% Fracture Elongation (R m xy) 7.2 ± 1.1%/17.3 ± 2.0%

xy) 7.2 ± 1.1%/17.3 ± 2.0% Surface roughness in z direction (no treatment) (um) 3.4 ± 0.9



Notes:

1) Coupon Type: ASTM E8/E8-M Rectangular Tension Test Specimens, Subsize (25mm gauge), no polishing

2) For a complete data sheet, please email: materials@uniformitylabs.com

Uniformity Labs develops breakthrough material and software solutions to accelerate and expand global commercial/industrial 3D printing (AM) markets. Its patented technology uniquely enables fully dense printing with minimal shrinkage of binder jetting materials, delivering significant cost savings, speed, and quality improvements across all mainstream AM printers. Uniformity’s feedstock materials and print processes dramatically impact the AM value chain by increasing the reliability and efficiency of printing.

For more information, please visit our website – www.uniformitylabs.com

