MedCAD Launches Personalized Case Tracking Web App “MyMedCAD”

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Increasing Case Visibility and Control

In time for the official launch of AccuPlate and to keep up with increasing demand for Custom Surgical Solutions, MedCAD is upgrading its customer support with MyMedCAD – a personalized case tracking web app designed to provide customers with increased visibility and control over the medical device customization process.

“MedCAD makes medical device customization simple – which is impressive for such a complex process behind the scenes,” explains Nancy Hairston, President and CEO, “Over the past several years we’ve developed and refined our internal case management solution to work with a variety of products, services, manufacturing technologies and geographic locations. The obvious next step was to unlock that power for our customers.”

What is MyMedCAD?

MyMedCAD is a mobile-first case tracking solution built on MedCAD’s proprietary end-to-end case management software.

“Overall, our customers needed a quick and easy way to view their case information while on the go,” says Parker Smith, program lead for MyMedCAD, “and MyMedCAD case tracking is the perfect next step for our scalable software solutions.”

In terms of features, MyMedCAD provides real-time case statuses for all of a customer’s cases, automatically sorted by relevance. Contextual links direct users to launch a planning session, track a shipment or start a service request, with advanced filtering and searching capabilities. Cross-platform responsive design allows for optimized experiences on mobile, tablet and desktop devices.

Launching MyMedCAD

“We do everything we can to help sales representatives and surgeons do their best work,” says Charlie Ritchie, Design Services Manager,” so we are excited to extend our powerful case management system to customers with MyMedCAD.”

To register, customers simply submit a service request for their next case to receive an activation code. Registration and use are free and open to all MedCAD customers and partners.

About MedCAD

MedCAD is a privately held company in Dallas, TX. Founded in 2007, MedCAD is a nimble innovator in the patient-matched medical device industry offering cranial implants, patient-matched plating, surgical planning, and 3D modeling products and services. MedCAD is known for its high-quality products, spectacular customer service and concierge-style case management.