Veteran Enterprise Sales Executive Joins Livestorm as Head of U.S. Sales

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livestorm , which offers the first Video Engagement Platform (VEP), announced today the appointment of Tom Burbank as Head of U.S. Sales. With more than 25 years in enterprise technology sales, Tom will be leading the U.S. sales team for Livestorm as the company rapidly expands from the EMEA into the U.S.

Gilles Bertaux, CEO and Co-Founder of Livestorm comments, “I am really excited to be working with Tom, as we have great ambitions for this market with tremendous interest from U.S. based enterprise companies in our Video Engagement Platform. Tom’s role marks a new milestone for Livestorm, and from his past experiences at DocuSign and Optimizely, he is the perfect match for enterprise sales leadership in product-led SaaS."

Tom has a long history in establishing leading SaaS companies in new markets, segments and verticals. Prior to joining Livestorm, he was pivotal in successfully pioneering the financial services vertical at Optimizely and DocuSign. Tom also draws experience from Skyflow, Bitglass, Hiredscore and Mozy where he was a top performer and advanced these SaaS brands market adoption. He holds an MBA in Finance from the NYU Stern School of Business and BS from Siena College.

“Livestorm caught my attention as a unique solution going after a massive market,” said Tom Burbank, Head of U.S. Sales at Livestorm. “Livestorm’s holistic approach to video engagement and commitment to ease of use makes it well-poised to succeed in the U.S. market as it has done in EMEA.”

Livestorm goes beyond simple video communication to help companies connect, engage, collaborate and measure results for video events in a single place. Operating entirely within the browser, with no app downloads needed, Livestorm enables organizers to create and manage professional video engagements, end-to-end, in one place. Organizers can use Livestorm for on-demand, live, or pre-recorded meetings or events. Livestorm supports all the workflows around a video engagement; including registration pages, email follow-ups, analytics and sharing video recordings.

The company has experienced tremendous growth in the U.S. in recent years, increasing revenue 3X since 2019.

About Livestorm Inc.

Livestorm offers the first Video Engagement Platform (VEP) for powerful, yet pain-free video engagements at scale. Livestorm is a browser-based platform that doesn't require a download, or setup. It enables organizations to create professional live, on-demand, automated or pre-recorded video meetings and events that can be easily managed in one place. Livestorm supports all the workflows around a video engagement - including registration pages, email follow-ups - and includes powerful analytics to measure audience engagement. More than 4,000+ companies from startups to Fortune 500 companies rely on Livestorm, including brands such as Shopify, Honda, Spendesk, Front, Wish and Workable. Livestorm Inc. is a remote-first company with headquarters in Paris. Learn more at https://livestorm.co/

Media contact:

Michelle Faulkner

Big Swing

617-510-6998

michelle@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94a8d68f-c2fe-4897-bfd3-22990d03e80c