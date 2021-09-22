Inetum Extends Partnership to Become Exclusive Distributor of WSO2 Products in Spain

Madrid, Spain; London, UK; and Santa Clara, CA, USA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inetum , European leader in digital solutions and services, and WSO2 , the leader in digital transformation technology, announced today that Inetum is now the exclusive distributor of WSO2 products in Spain for customers and other technology partners. The agreement builds on the strong partnership between the two companies, which have been jointly developing successful projects in Spain for more than 12 years. Together, Inetum and WSO2 will provide Spanish customers with open-source, business-oriented, API-driven solutions to support their digital initiatives.

WSO2 customers in Spain include public and private institutions from various sectors, such as banking and insurance, telco and energy and local government. They rely on the open-source products from WSO2—including API management, integration, identity and access management (IAM), and open banking—which provide the flexibility to deploy applications and services on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. As the exclusive distributor for Spain, Inetum is expanding upon its role as a WSO2 Platinum Partner in bringing WSO2 closer to mutual customers. Inetum’s team of specialist consultants have extensive experience with the WSO2 platform, which allows them to offer a compelling and competitive proposition, improve support, and expedite customer product demonstrations.

“As digital transformation becomes increasingly urgent for organizations in all sectors, our strategic agreement with Inetum will consolidate our position in the Spanish market and position us for a strong period of growth, said Ricardo Diniz, WSO2 Vice President and Regional General Manager of the United Kingdom and Southern Europe. “By capitalizing on our existing relationship, which has seen Inetum develop outstanding expertise in WSO2’s products, together we can ensure that our customers in Spain receive consistently high quality advice and implementation support as they undertake business-critical transformation projects.”

According to Óscar Jiménez, WSO2 Spain Business Manager at Inetum, “The signing of this agreement with WSO2 means we can accelerate the adoption of integration and identity management technology in our customers to help them in their digital transformation journey. The IT complexity demanded by digital transformation requires application governance with new architectural approaches, and at Inetum we have the experience and knowledge necessary to undertake this type of project together with WSO2's software.”

Currently, Inetum develops numerous integration and architecture projects with WSO2 in Spain and—thanks to its senior team of consultants specialized in APIs and integration—is a leader in API management and API governance projects. In addition, with the high integration of all WSO2 products, customers can focus on their value-added services and accelerate time-to-market for their applications.

About Inetum

Inetum is an agile IT services company that provides digital services and solutions, and a global group that helps companies and institutions to get the most out of digital flow. In a context of perpetual movement, where needs and usages are constantly being reinvented, the Inetum group is committed to all these players to innovate, continue to adapt, and stay ahead. With its multi-expert profile, Inetum offers its clients a unique combination of proximity, a breakdown by sector, and state of the art solutions. Operating in more than 26 countries, the Group has nearly 27,000 employees and in 2020 generated revenues of €1,966 billion.

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables the composable enterprise. Our open-source, API-first and decentralized approach helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand. Customers choose us for our broad, integrated platform, approach to open source, and digital transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running, and managing integrations prevents lock- in through open-source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Today, hundreds of leading brands across the globe and thousands of projects execute more than 18 trillion transactions annually using WSO2’s technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter .

