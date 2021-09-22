Clarus Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRXT), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to providing solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women, today announced that it will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, Monday, September 27, 2021, 10:40 a.m. ET.



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investors section of Clarus Therapeutics’ website at Investors.ClarusTherapeutics.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available approximately two hours following the live presentation for 90 days.

About Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company with expertise in developing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women – including potential therapies for orphan indications. Clarus Therapeutics’ first commercial product is JATENZO®. For more information, visit www.clarustherapeutics.com and www.jatenzo.com. Follow us on Twitter (@Clarus_Thera) and LinkedIn (Clarus Therapeutics).

Clarus Investor Relations Contact:

Kara Stancell

kstancell@clarustherapeutics.com

(847) 562-4300 x 206



