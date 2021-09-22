Global Mouthguard Market to generate $369.9 million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mouthguard market garnered $189.4 million in 2020, and is estimated to generate $369.9 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, top investment pockets, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Increase in participation in sports activities, surge in awareness regarding safety and security during sports, and expansion of the retail market drive the growth of the global mouthguard market. However, availability of low-priced counterfeit products hinders the market growth. On the other hand, the trend of online retail presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities of mouthguards halted due to lockdown measures implemented across many countries. Moreover, supply chain disruptions and raw materials shortages created challenges in carrying out manufacturing activities.

Owing to lockdown measures, sales channels such as specialty stores and multi-retail stores were closed. This led to reduced sales during the lockdown. However, the demand would grow steadily during post-lockdown as daily operations get back on track.

The ban on sports activities led to reduced demand for mouthguards. As the ban is lifted off on mouthguards, the demand will be restored.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global mouthguard market based on type, material, sales channel, and region.

Based on type, the boil and bite mouthguard segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the custom-fitted mouthguard segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on sales channel, the specialty retail stores segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global mouthguard market, and is projected to continue its lead position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the multi-retail stores segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global mouthguard market analyzed in the research include Battle Sports Science, Decathlon S.A, Brain Pad, Inc., Mogo Sport, MaxxMMA International CO., Limited, OPRO, Nike, Inc., Sisu Guard, Shock Doctor, and Venum Predator.

