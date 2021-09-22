Aery Aviation, LLC Invests $15.3 Million in New Facility, Creates 211 New Jobs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aery Aviation, a full-service commercial and government services provider to the aerospace industry, is breaking ground on a new 60,000-square-foot hangar facility with Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport runway access to expand capabilities in maintenance and modification services for its clients, as well as an engineering technology center.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Aery's expansion and investment during a groundbreaking ceremony, held at the site of the new hangar on September 14. Aery selected Virginia for the project after reviewing opportunities in Maryland, Ohio, South Carolina, and West Virginia. Honored guests and speakers at the event included Peninsula Airport Commission Chair Jay Joseph, Congressman Bobby Scott, Senator Monty Mason, Delegate Michael P. Mullin, and Vice Chair of Newport News Economic/Industrial Development Authority Howard H. Hoege III.

"Hampton Roads' rich history in aerospace and aviation provides an ideal backdrop for Aery Aviation to grow and become more successful than ever before," said Governor Northam. "The region is home to world-class higher education and research institutions that have helped to advance the aerospace industry. We look forward to supporting Aery Aviation as it enters into its next phase of growth here in the Commonwealth."

"Virginia businesses like Aery Aviation are at the forefront of advances in aerospace, aviation, and unmanned systems," said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. "This expansion will position the company to further enhance its capabilities and technology. The aerospace industry has been a critical component of the Hampton Roads region's economy for more than a century, and we look forward to Aery's continued contributions to this thriving sector."

"We congratulate Aery for committing to the largest private monetary investment in the history of Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport," said Peninsula Airport Commission Chairman Jay Joseph. "We are open for business and will continue to help the region grow and prosper."

"The Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport is a critical piece of our economy in Newport News and Hampton Roads, and this is welcome news as we continue our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Congressman Bobby Scott. "This investment will bring hundreds of new jobs to the area."

"Aery Aviation is pleased to build its new state-of-the-art engineering, design, certification, modification, and manufacturing global headquarters at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport," said Aery Aviation Vice President Scott Beale. "Aery has enjoyed the partnership with the Newport News community and airport staff over the last five years," continued Beale. "Their collective support and pro-business environment persuaded Aery to invest more than $15 million into the construction, expansion, and upfit of the buildings for this new state-of-the-art facility, which also includes an investment in machinery, tools, furniture, fixtures, and business personal property. Aery is happy to call Newport News its home for decades to come."

The new construction will increase Aery's overall capabilities and efficiency. The footprint and square footage of the new hangar tremendously increases the size of aircraft that can be worked on in the hangar. Aery's manufacturing plant will be adjacent to the new facility increasing overall efficiency. The company's expansion will also create 211 well-paid jobs with salaries averaging $85,000. "Aery is looking for engineers, pilots, mechanics," continued Beale. "We start a lot of our folks out in an internship program as well as bring in folks who have decades of experience.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Newport News, Aery Aviation provides aerospace design, engineering, systems integration, modifications, certification, maintenance, and flight operations solutions. These services support critical aviation mission requirements for domestic and foreign governments, and select corporations and individuals in the private sector. Aery Aviation's experienced team of professionals provides efficient, economical, and flexible services that respond to the demands in the aerospace industry. The company's commitment to safety, compliance, and security has earned Aery a reputation as a forward-thinking aviation company. Aery Aviation has developed more than 100 Supplemental Type Certificates and more than 500 airworthiness releases.

For additional information, please contact Heather McAfee at hmcafee@aeryaviation.com.

