Jim Schmidt Joins Risk Strategies as Commercial Lines Leader, West Region

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has appointed Jim Schmidt as Commercial Lines Leader, West Region. In this new role, Schmidt will be responsible for building a regional strategy for the Commercial Property & Casualty business unit focused primarily on driving and achieving business results through revenue growth, client experience, people strategies, and market relationships.



Schmidt brings over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry to Risk Strategies. Most recently, he was the Director of Business Development for a large, privately held brokerage where he oversaw business development and operations. Schmidt has served a diverse range of industries including non-profit, manufacturing, contracting, real estate, health care and captives.

“Jim is a strategic thinker who has substantial experience in successfully leading teams to exceed their goals and provide top notch client service at local, regional and national levels,” said John Scroope, National Director of Retail Operations for Risk Strategies. “We are excited for him to join Risk Strategies and continue to strengthen alignment and collaboration, driving our best-in-class client experience.”

Schmidt has been an active member of several professional organizations and associations including Lions International, American Association of Orthodontists, American Association of Homes and Services for the Aging, College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the American Orthotic and Prosthetic Association. As a public speaker, he has led seminars at several conferences on topics including professional liability, business insurance, event cancellation, captive insurance companies, and contract litigation insurance.

“Risk Strategies is a top specialty broker with a growth-centric culture that I am honored to now be a part of. The West region already has a great team in place and I’m excited to help continue to develop our specialty resources even further,” said Schmidt.

Currently, Schmidt holds his resident insurance license in the state of Illinois and non-resident licenses in all other states. Jim also holds his insurance license for Life, Accident, Health and has earned his Series 6 and 63 securities licenses.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, and employee benefits risks. With 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices located nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. www.risk-strategies.com

