FoxPoint Trucks, LLC Raises $85 Million of Capital from Gordon Brothers to Fuel Company’s Rapid Growth

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, announces that FoxPoint Trucks, LLC, doing business as OTR Leasing, has raised $85 million of capital to support the company’s continued growth. FoxPoint Trucks is a leading technology-enabled, specialty finance truck leasing company that will use the funds to refinance existing debt and support the continued expansion of their truck fleet. The company’s unique business model has the ability to manage large portfolios of trucking assets throughout their life cycle while driving superior returns.



“This capital infusion from Gordon Brothers allows us to better provide the opportunity for professional drivers and owner-operators to start or grow their own businesses. This funding will continue to fuel our company’s rapid growth and bring our proven approach and technology to more customers,” said Jeff Dema, Chief Executive Officer at FoxPoint Trucks. “We are thrilled to partner with Gordon Brothers during this transformational time for our company.”

“FoxPoint Trucks is one of the largest and fastest growing tech-enabled Class 8 truck leasing and asset management platforms in the country,” said Kyle C. Shonak, Managing Director at Gordon Brothers. “Gordon Brothers is proud to provide capital to support their cutting-edge innovation and rapid growth within the transportation market and international trade.”

FoxPoint Trucks has experienced consistently high growth based on its ability to capitalize on consumer demand while simultaneously decreasing lease defaults. Through its proprietary technology platform, FoxPoint Trucks’ full-service leasing portfolio is highly efficient and scalable. In the past 18 months, the company has doubled the size of its portfolio.

Gordon Brothers leverages its expertise and financial resources to provide transitional capital that helps clients minimize risk and maximize opportunity at all points in the business cycle. The firm works closely with companies, their investors, lenders and advisors to structure customized financing packages to support clients through times of operational transformation.

“Our customers’ acceptance of our approach and our technology has separated us from our competitors. This funding will allow us to continue to embrace and support the entrepreneurial spirit of the American dream and allow us to better provide the opportunity for owner-operators to succeed in their own businesses,” said Dema.

About FoxPoint Trucks, LLC

FoxPoint Trucks, LLC, founded in 2013 and based near Kansas City, Mo., is a leading technology-enabled, specialty finance company that leases Class 8 trucks. The company specializes in truck acquisitions, lease originations, and robust post-origination support and is one of the fastest growing tech-enabled Class 8 truck leasing and asset management platforms in the country. For more information, visit www.foxpointtrucks.com.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.