First-Ever Self-Care Index Assesses Global Readiness to Boost Health System Resilience

Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Self-Care Federation (GSCF) today announces the launch of a pioneering report for self-care, the Self-Care Readiness Index, developed with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO). The Index identifies four self-care enablers, which offer health systems action-oriented ways to empower individuals, create better health outcomes, and improve health system sustainability in a time when resources are under lasting pressure.

Self-care is defined by WHO as the ability of individuals to promote health, prevent disease, maintain health, and cope with illness and disability with or without the support of a healthcare provider. Self-care is more important now than ever before. In a recent WHO survey of 135 countries and territories, 90% reported continued disruptions to essential health services due to the pandemic.

"The pandemic has exposed just how fragile our health systems are. Now is the time to sustainably invest in their future," said Heiko Schipper, Chairman of GSCF. "I believe The Self-Care Readiness Index can help close the gap between the value of self-care and how it is practiced worldwide. We need to put the health and well-being of individuals at the center of our health policies to build more sustainable, resilient ways of practicing healthcare."

A diverse set of 10 countries around the world were analysed for the Index, in the context of four key enablers of self-care, identified as stakeholder support and adoption, consumer and patient empowerment, health policy and regulatory environment.

"The effectiveness of self-care in combination with formal approaches to healthcare is often neglected in health policies," commented Judy Stenmark, Director General at GSCF. "The Index is an extremely practical tool in that it provides stakeholders with ample data and a starting point to recognise how they can strengthen national health policies and take a coherent approach to self-care."

The Index aims to serve as a learning platform to inspire new approaches to self-care. It calls for collective action to integrate self-care into global healthcare, and for a new global compact to be established on self-care at the WHO-level, to recognize self-care as a global health priority.

Download the Self-Care Readiness Index here.

Read GSCF's joint policy statement, calling for the integration of self-care into health systems.

