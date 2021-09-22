Intrommune Participates in the Forsyth dentech 2021 Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrommune Therapeutics , a New York-based biotechnology company developing a patient-friendly treatment platform for peanut and other food allergies, will present at the prestigious Forsyth dentech 2021 oral health technology conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021.



Forsyth dentech 2021 is the world’s leading conference focused specifically on dentistry and oral health technology development. The conference is presented by the Forsyth Institute, with its 111-year history of oral health innovation, and will feature thought leaders from research, industry, academia, venture capital, and more. This annual event aims to accelerate innovation and launch new ventures in the oral health space. To register for the event please visit: http://forsyth.org/dentech2021/

“We are very excited to be selected as one of only 18 companies for a podium presentation at the 2021 Forsyth dentech 2021 meeting,” said Michael Nelson, CEO, Intrommune. “We are also presenting a poster at the conference. We look forward to discussing our innovative oral immunotherapy toothpaste for peanut and other food allergies with dentech’s attendees.”

Oral Presentation

Intrommune will provide an overview of the company and its oral mucosal immunotherapy technology. Michael Nelson’s oral presentation, entitled: “A Revolutionary Toothpaste Based Approach to Food Allergy Immunotherapy,” will take place at 2:10 pm on Thursday, September 23, 2021. In-person and virtual attendees will have access to Mr. Nelson’s slides after the meeting.

Poster Presentation

Michael Nelson will also present his poster: “Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy (OMIT): A Patient Adherent Platform for Food Allergy Treatment.” Poster presentations begin at 5:30 pm on September 23, 2021. In-person and virtual attendees can access Michael’s poster after the meeting via a virtual poster platform.

“It is an incredible opportunity for Intrommune to address such a prestigious group of international oral health experts,” said Sergi Trilla, MD, MBA, President & CEO, trifermed, Adjunct Professor, The Forsyth Institute. “Intrommune’s significant presence at the 2021 dentech conference is a strong signal of the company’s commitment to the oral health community, and to the successful development of its oral immunotherapy technology.”

INT301 – Innovation Against Peanut Allergy

Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, is an oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) product under development for the treatment of peanut allergies. INT301’s unique formulation is designed to desensitize an individual with peanut allergy using a toothpaste delivery system, protecting them in the event of accidental peanut exposure. More than 6 million people, including an estimated 1.7 million children, have a peanut allergy in the U.S. If approved, INT301 has the potential to be the first allergy immunotherapy treatment that easily integrates into a person’s daily routine as both first line and long-term maintenance therapy for peanut allergy.

“It is a privilege to invite Intrommune to participate in our 2021 dentech conference,” said Dr. Wenyuan Shi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Science Officer of The Forsyth Institute. “We are excited to learn more about the role of the oral mucosa and its potential in the management of food allergies – an area with such high unmet medical need.”

About Peanut and Other Food Allergies

Food allergies affect an estimated 220 million people, including 9 million adults and 6 million children in the U.S. Management of food allergies currently focuses on avoidance of exposure to triggering foods, though many foods such as peanuts are common ingredients in food products and therefore difficult to avoid. Many people with peanut allergy are accidentally exposed and experience potentially life-threatening reactions, including anaphylaxis, each year. Unfortunately, there are no FDA-approved therapies for any food allergy, an area of tremendous unmet medical need.

About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy

Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) uses a specially formulated toothpaste to stabilize and deliver allergenic proteins to immunologically active areas of the oral cavity with the greatest potential for allergy desensitization. Success with allergy immunotherapy hinges on consistent exposure of a patient’s immune system to gradually “desensitize” the patient to the specific allergy trigger over time. OMIT promises advantages over other approaches to allergy immunotherapy due to its targeted delivery, simplified administration, and support of reliable, long-term adherence.

About Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune, dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a long-term, patient-friendly, disease-modifying solution for the 220 million people, including 9 million adults and 6 million children in the U.S., who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, is expected to be a safe, effective and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy.

For more information on Intrommune Therapeutics, please visit http://www.intrommune.com