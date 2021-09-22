PDAC congratulates Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on election victory

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) congratulates Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal party on its election win and looks forward to continuing to work with the Government of Canada to support the mineral exploration and mining sector.



“PDAC looks forward to working with the federal government at this important time of transition for Canada’s minerals and metals sector,” says PDAC President Alex Christopher. “Collaboration between industry and government is key as we work toward the overarching goal of supporting the mineral discoveries that are essential to modern life and to a low carbon future.”



The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment, and typically contributes over $100 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 4,400 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector.

"Canada's exploration and development sector is well positioned to lead Canada's economic recovery. Through collaboration with government and key partners, including First Nations, we can ensure a diverse, inclusive, skilled and sustainable Canadian mining workforce with well-paying jobs for thousands of Canadians. This can be achieved while we work towards our low carbon future and continue to set the global standard for responsible and sustainable development,” Mr. Christopher says.

PDAC will continue to champion perspectives from our members and industry in our advocacy efforts with the federal government and we are keen to engage on the commitments made in the Liberal election platform that impact our industry, including plans to:

Double the Mineral Exploration Tax Credit for materials on the Canadian list of critical minerals, which are essential to the manufacturing of vital clean technologies, such as batteries;

Use all tools, including the Investment Canada Act, to ensure the protection and development of our critical minerals from both an economic and national security perspective;

Build an end-to-end, sustainable battery supply chain and work to attract near-term multi-billion anchor investments in key areas like minerals processing and cell manufacturing; and

Continuing to work with partners to ensure Canada meets its goals to conserve 25% of our lands and waters by 2025 and 30% of each by 2030.

Only through collaboration between industry and government will Canada be successful in sustainably making the mineral discoveries that are essential to modern life and to a low carbon future.

About PDAC

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community that represents thousands of members across Canada and around the globe, including a significant number of the nearly 1,200 mineral industry issuers listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

Please visit www.pdac.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Laural Adams, Manager of Communications

Email: ladams@pdac.ca

Phone: 289-707-5420