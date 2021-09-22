MEDIA ADVISORY – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 2021 TWIN LIGHTS RIDE

New York, NY, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EVENT:

Bike New York’s Annual Twin Lights Ride

DETAILS:

Named after the famed Navesink Twin Lights up the hill from Huddy Park in Highlands, New Jersey, and showcasing the best of the Garden State, the Twin Lights Ride continues to be a favorite for local cyclists and visitors from around the country since 2002. Five routes ranging from 15 to 100 miles run along the picturesque Jersey Shore, over rolling hills, past beautiful horse ranches, before winding up at a Finish Festival, where local restaurants will serve up their best to hungry riders—it’s the hook that keeps folks coming back year after year.

Riders can expect the following:

Route options for riders of all abilities

Bike rentals

Fully-stocked Rest Areas

Enthusiastic staff and volunteers

Free breakfast at the start

Finish Festival with the best in local food and live music from Soul Seduction

Free commemorative T-shirt

Finisher medals

Free snow cones

On-site, free Learn-to-Ride Classes for kids

DATE/TIME:

Sunday, September 26 – rain or shine – at 7:00 am

LOCATION:

All routes begin and end in Huddy Park (301 Shore Drive, Highlands, NJ).

PRICE:

Pre-event registration is $87 for adults, and $67 for youth (14 and under). On-site registration on 9/25 and 9/26 is $100 for adults, and $80 for youth.

REGISTRATION:

http://www.bike.nyc/events/twin-lights-ride/

Registration is also available on-site on September 25 from 12:00 to 5:00 pm and on September 26 from 7:30 am .

About Bike New York:

Bike New York is 5O1(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free bike education programs throughout New York City. In 2O20 alone, Bike New York taught bike skills to 30,000 kids and adults. Funding for these programs comes from numerous annual events, including the TD Five Boro Bike Tour and regional rides like Twin Lights. www.bike.nyc