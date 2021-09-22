Audius Chooses Cognito Flow, First Complete No-Code Online Identity Verification Service for Businesses with International Customers

BEND, Ore., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognito, which provides the first easy and comprehensive online identity verification of global customers without any code, announced today that Audius , a streaming platform built for all musicians, has launched Cognito Flow for online identity verification of customers receiving rewards as part of Audius’ Trust & Safety efforts.



Audius chose Cognito Flow because it is a drop-in, no code solution that can be deployed quickly and easily. The company is using Cognito Flow’s full stack of online verification including data-backed instant lightning verification, in addition to document verification and liveness/selfie checks to securely verify customers.

“As a rapidly growing streaming platform for musicians from all over the world, it is critical that we ensure trust and safety on our platform,” said Forrest Browning, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Audius. “With Cognito Flow we can now verify identifications for both domestic and international artists with minimal coding effort in a matter of seconds. It’s a real game changer when it comes to our compliance program.”

“Streaming platforms face the challenge of needing to quickly onboard lots of customers and artists at once,” said Alain Meier, Co-Founder and CEO of Cognito. “Because Cognito Flow does all of the online verification automatically, companies like Audius can move fast without extra work on their end to verify that their customers are who they say they are. Cognito Flow also takes the pain out of localizing identification forms accurately, following local standards like date of birth, address, and name formats, and sourcing high quality ID verification data. For businesses like Audius with an international customer base this means not having to work with multiple different systems to account for all types of global online identity verifications.”

Cognito Flow provides the full stack of online verification requirements for global business customers, including scanning and verifying passport and driver’s license verifications, liveness checks, risk flags, and more, and can do it instantly across hundreds of countries. Cognito is the only verification system available to authenticate global users in seconds for businesses.

Cognito has run 2.73 billion watchlist scans and has conducted 76 million ID verifications. The company is growing rapidly with revenues in the tens of millions and doubling year over year.

About Cognito

Cognito is the first company to provide easy and comprehensive online identity verification of global customers without any code. Its customizable drop-in ID verification and compliance system is based on hundreds of worldwide data sources and analyzes thousands of document types. Based on its experience verifying tens of millions of users, Cognito helps businesses authenticate their global customers accurately within minutes using sophisticated AI and ML to eliminate manual reviews. Dozens of enterprises including Coinbase, Brex, Current and Nextdoor already rely on Cognito to help them quickly and securely onboard all of their customers. To learn more visit www.cognitohq.com