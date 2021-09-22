Arthur C. Clarke’s Venus Prime Sci-Fi Book Series Sets Emmy-Nominated Writing Duo Hill and Cormican for TV Adaptation





Claxson Media Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Roberto Vivo, Proudly Announces

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Claxson Media, a production company with multimedia distribution across the United States, Latin America and Iberia, with offices in Miami, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, who recently secured the rights to Arthur C. Clarke’s Venus Prime, announced today the hiring of Dwayne Hill & David Cormican, both Emmy-nominated, to script the television adaptation of the classic sci-fi book franchise. Creative Management Partners (CMP) Beverly Hills Agent Alan Morell represents Dwayne Hill, David Cormican, Brick Tower Press, J. Boylston & Company Publishers, Claxson Interactive and Claxson Lifestyle Holdings LLC.

Venus Prime, written by Paul Preuss, is a six-part series of novels in the science-fiction genre and was adapted from six short stories from author and screenwriter Sir Arthur C. Clarke. The series centers on female protagonist Sparta who escapes from the scientific laboratory where she was created, while also discovering her biologically-produced, supernatural abilities. On the run, Sparta now must avoid capture while attempting to learn more about her mysterious past, and, in doing so, must make decisions that may affect the fate of the world.

“We decided to engage in this series adaptation as we believe it will captivate the minds and souls of a world-wide audience as a compelling book-to-screen franchise of inter-planetary mystery entertainment where Jason Bourne meets the Da Vinci Code and Interstellar,” says Roberto Vivo, Chairman and CEO of Claxson Media. “During an extensive search for the perfect screenwriters to adapt this very unique project, I met the writing team of Dwayne Hill and David Cormican and found we had a shared vision for the story and the source material. Our decision was made all the more easy given their successful background delivering compelling scripted television and three-dimensional characters.”

Hill and Cormican have had recent success creating and executive-producing Northern Rescue, a Netflix limited series in the family-drama genre.

“When David (Cormican) and I were first approached for this project, we were thrilled at the prospect of bringing these classic works to the screen,” says writer and executive producer, Dwayne Hill. “It’s such a timeless story about the frailty of the human condition but with the Clarkian twist of how technology can enhance or corrupt it.”

“In handling any adaptation of book-to-screen, it’s important for Dwayne (Hill) and I to understand, respect and pay reverence to the journey of the material prior to our own involvement,” says writer and exec producer, David Cormican. “Diving into the novels and (subsequently) obtaining the blessing of Roberto and Lucas (Vivo), along with author Paul Preuss and channeling Sir Clarke has been an incredibly humbling and remarkable journey as we chase those sparks that originally captured each of their curiosities with Sparta, while we work to weave our own sparks into the resulting pages of science, fiction, imagination and the answer to the age old question: If you could save the world, but doing so would destroy you… what would you do?”

Claxson has also retained the services of both Cormican and Hill to produce the pilot for the television adaptation.

The deal was negotiated by Amaya Ariztoy on behalf of Claxson Media and agent Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners (CMP) of Beverly Hills, CA on behalf of screenwriters and producers Hill and Cormican.

ABOUT CLAXSON MEDIA

Claxson Media is a privately-held production company based in Latin America, and has produced, developed, and distributed multimedia content across Latin America, Iberia, and the United States, providing content within multiple channels including pay television and media streaming.

For Further Information, visit:

www.claxson.com

www.creativemanagementpartners.com

Media Contact:

THE CREATIVE MANAGEMENT AGENCY

Creative Management Partners LLC

Beverly Hills Gardens Building

9440 Santa Monica Blvd. Suite 301

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

508-292-7900

Attachment