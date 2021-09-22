Trees Take Center Stage at Global Citizen Live Events

Washington, DC, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global movement to conserve, restore and grow one trillion trees will get a major boost this month when 1t.org and the 1t.org US Chapter take center stage at Global Citizen Live – a 24-hour live broadcast with events and performances across six continents to unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty. As the leading global partnership platform for the trillion trees movement, 1t.org is one of a select number of campaign partners to be featured on September 25, 2021. Through Global Citizen Live, hundreds of millions of viewers will have the opportunity – in person and virtually – to join Team 1t.org and center natural climate solutions in the global climate movement.

1t.org has special momentum in the United States. Since the 1t.org US Chapter was created one year ago, more than 70 US-based companies, nonprofit organizations and governments have pledged over 50 billion trees toward the trillion trees goal.

“When the US chapter launched last August, we started out with 28 vanguard pledge partners committing nearly 1 billion trees,” said Jad Daley, president and chief executive officer of American Forests, which co-leads the US chapter alongside the World Economic Forum. “Today, our community has nearly tripled—to 72 pledges and counting-- and together we have made commitments to conserve, restore and grow over 50 billion trees globally, with billions of dollars in additional supporting investment through areas such as technology and carbon finance.”

“Restoring nature, alongside the decarbonization of industries, is a critical and integral part of how we’re going to combat climate change and halt biodiversity loss,” said Justin Adams, co-director of Nature Based Solutions, World Economic Forum. “At 1t.org, we have seen enormous enthusiasm and ambitious investments in the conservation and restoration of our forests. Global Citizen Live is a pivotal moment for us to show how businesses, governments and individuals of all ages have a key role to play in building a future for people and nature to thrive.”

The impact of trees and forests on mitigating the effects of climate change and advancing social equity is undeniable. Currently, U.S. forests and forest products capture nearly 15 percent of U.S. carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels annually – an amount that could be nearly doubled with the right mix of policies, actions and financial incentives. At the community-level, tree canopy has had a proven and positive impact on health outcomes, such as reducing heat-related deaths and asthma rates and improving emotional wellbeing and community-building.

“Global Citizen Live is a critical public moment for us to center trees and forests as part of the global climate solution – particularly ahead of COP26 climate summit this November,” says Daley, “Climate-induced floods, wildfire, pests, and disease have become so extreme that our forests can no longer naturally regenerate. That’s why we need everyone – from GirlScouts to governments – to get off the sidelines and take action today. And this movement is equally needed from tree equity in cities to restoring rural landscapes, given rapidly growing climate threats such as extreme heat.”

Team 1t.org will offer several ways to get involved through the 1t.org US chapter website, including:

Pledge: US-based organizations, companies and governments can join the 1t.org US Chapter by making a pledge to conserve, restore and grow trees locally or globally.

Act: Voice support for climate action, make a donation to directly support a reforestation project, or learn how to grow a tree in your community.

Amplify: Spread the word via social media about the commitments that governments, companies, NGO’s and individuals are making to conserve, restore, and grow trees.

About 1t.org US Chapter

The 1t.org US Chapter, co-led by American Forests and the World Economic Forum, facilitates the leadership of companies, nonprofits, governments and individuals based in the United State to help reach the global goal of one trillion trees conserved, restored and grown by 2030. 1t.org is part of the World Economic Forum’s efforts to accelerate nature-based solutions and is designed to support the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030.