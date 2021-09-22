Pythian Expands FinOps Managed Services to Customers with Multi-Cloud Infrastructure Environments

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“ Pythian ”), a leading data, analytics and cloud services company, announced today that the company’s cloud cost management and optimization services, known as FinOps , are now available for Google Cloud, AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud and multi-cloud deployments. Pythian FinOps now helps organizations maximize the business value of their total cloud infrastructure.



According to Flexera's 2021 State of the Cloud Report , 92 percent of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy and use an average of 2.6 public clouds. A hybrid strategy allows organizations to choose the best cloud service provider for each facet of its business. Hybrid cloud presents challenges in terms of optimizing cloud performance, budget and security.

“The growth in multi-cloud environments has accelerated the need for FinOps across clouds. Most service providers focus on single cloud environments and do not offer the range of features that Pythian’s FinOps has,” stated Aric Bandy , executive vice president of cloud operations and corporate development at Pythian. “Real time, multi-dimensional insights into multi-cloud spending across all aspects of the business are critical to forecasting and managing related costs.”

Pythian’s FinOps tools and services provide capabilities for Google Cloud, AWS and Azure single- and multi-cloud deployments, including data collection, visibility, interpretation and governance of cloud use.

Enterprise-class multi-cloud cost management requires deep technical, financial and architectural expertise about each of the major public cloud providers, including which clouds are best suited for specific workloads. Central to Pythian’s FinOps services are Dedicated Cloud Advisors (DCAs) who provide expert guidance to interpret and act upon information made available through advanced reporting and analytics. DCAs help enterprises build a true FinOps practice where financial accountability becomes part of the company culture.

Pythian’s FinOps includes tools to collect and consolidate the massive amounts of data generated by multiple cloud deployments. An intuitive dashboard enables users to interpret this data, delivering valuable insights about cloud usage and performance metrics to stakeholders through sophisticated reporting and analytics capabilities.

“Pythian understands the critical need for businesses to unleash the power of cloud and multi-cloud solutions through continuous cost optimization, security, governance and operational efficiencies for enterprises,” said Sabapathy Arumugam , CTO and co-founder of CoreStack. “By leveraging our AI-powered multi-cloud governance platform, Pythian can help its customers maximize the business value of their cloud infrastructures.”

Pythian recently established a partnership with CoreStack , a global cloud governance provider, to integrate its AI-powered multi-cloud governance platform as a key technical tool in Pythian’s FinOps and related services offerings.

To learn more about how Pythian’s FinOps services can help organizations reduce cloud costs by an average of 25 percent per month, register to attend the company’s FinOps on-demand webinar series.

To better understand how to optimize your investment in the cloud, get your Free Cloud Cost Optimization Assessment and receive detailed analysis and recommendations for your business.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global IT services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of data, analytics and the cloud. With a spectrum of solutions ranging from infrastructure modernization and data enablement to application acceleration and business collaboration, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and on our Blog .

Media Contacts