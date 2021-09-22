WALTER P MOORE ANNOUNCES KEY LEADERSHIP IN SAN DIEGO

San Diego, CA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International engineering firm Walter P Moore is leveraging tenured expertise, further expanding its reach in the West Coast market. The firm has appointed Ryan Anderson as Managing Director of the Structures Group in San Diego, which encompasses the integrated design services of structural engineering, enclosure engineering, construction engineering, secure design, and parking consulting.



“We are excited to recognize Ryan as the leader of our Structures team in San Diego. He has helped carve the landscape of the West Coast, exemplifying his expertise in groundbreaking structures such as SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park, Gaylord Chula Vista Resort, YouTube Theater, Intuit Dome, Coachella Valley Arena, and UCSD’s Theatre District Living and Learning Neighborhood,” says Blair Hanuschak, Managing Principal and Executive Director of Walter P Moore’s Structures Group.



Anderson joined Walter P Moore in 2017 and serves as a key leader in the firm as both a Principal and Managing Director. He has a breadth of experience including higher education, science and technology, commercial, sports, aviation, and healthcare, and other project types.



“We are thrilled to deepen our commitment to the Southern California region and bring in Ryan Anderson as Managing Director to our San Diego office. Ryan has been a key part of many of our landmark projects and has continually shown an acute awareness of the West Coast market. Walter P Moore is engaged on several high-profile projects in the area that are shaping the fabric of the community and demonstrating engineering ingenuity,” says Dilip Choudhuri, President and CEO.



Anderson is backed by Ashley Gitlin, Senior Business Development Manager who supports the entire West Coast region, including the Los Angeles and San Francisco offices across all focus markets. She brings over a decade of experience in the AEC industry.



About Walter P Moore / www.walterpmoore.com

Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world’s most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, and construction engineering services, they design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931, Walter P Moore‘s 700+ professionals work across 21 U.S. offices and six international locations.

Editor’s Note: There is no period after the ‘P’ in Walter P Moore.

