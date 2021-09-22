The National Institute on Ageing Announces New Collaboration with TELUS Health to Support Independent Living for Older Adults

English French

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Institute on Ageing (NIA) announced a collaboration with TELUS Health to help raise public awareness about assistive technologies that can support older adults maintain active and independent lives. With a contribution of $100,000 from TELUS Health, the NIA is publishing print and online resources to inform older adults and their caregivers on how technology can enhance social inclusion, functional ability, health, well-being and safety.



In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, 91 per cent of Canadians report they plan on living in their own homes for as long as possible. Technologies can play an important role in enhancing the safety, health, and independence of older adults, while also providing an accessible way to stay connected with caregivers and loved ones.

“Technological solutions can play an important role in supporting older Canadians to lead healthier lives and to stay better connected with others,” says Michael Nicin, Executive Director of the NIA. “There are a growing number of tools and devices that seek to enable more independent living for older adults. These include devices and apps that help monitor and manage chronic conditions, detect trips and falls, and help people respond to an emergency. Our work with TELUS Health will help ensure more Canadians are better informed about technologies that can support them to live healthy lives.”

Falls are the leading cause of injury for older adults in Canada — they are also largely preventable. Fall injuries are a serious health concern which can lead to disability, chronic pain, loss of independence and reduced quality of life. Assistive technologies with automatic fall detection and emergency response capabilities, such as the TELUS LivingWell Companion and TELUS Health Companion on Apple Watch services, provide 24/7 emergency monitoring support, and are important tools for older adults and their caregivers when considering how to maintain safety, support physical activity, and preserve independence.

“Supporting Canada’s vulnerable population that is at risk of falling or having a medical emergency is fundamental to our healthcare strategy. TELUS Health delivers innovative technologies that put patients first so they can live their healthiest lives,” says Juggy Sihota, vice president Consumer Health, TELUS. “We’re proud to work with the NIA to share vital information with older adults about staying safe and living independently longer, while giving them and their loved ones peace of mind knowing that there are digital tools available for support 24/7.”

As a part of its ongoing collaboration, the NIA is also pleased to announce the appointment of Juggy Sihota, vice president, Consumer Health, TELUS to its Advisory Board. Juggy leads the national strategy, execution and operation of the Consumer Health business for TELUS. She builds and scales products and services that address many of the pressing health needs of Canadians, including services like TELUS Health MyCare, Canada’s fastest growing and highest patient-rated virtual care service. The NIA welcomes Juggy and looks forward to working together to improve healthy ageing in Canada for all.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is a leader in digital health technology, providing virtual care, home health monitoring, electronic medical and health records, benefits and pharmacy management, and personal emergency response services. By leveraging the power of technology to deliver connected solutions and services, TELUS Health is improving access to care and revolutionizing the flow of information while facilitating collaboration, efficiency, and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied healthcare professionals, insurers, employers, and citizens, to progress its vision of transforming healthcare and empowering people to live healthier lives.

Through TELUS Health Care Centres, teams of renowned and passionate healthcare professionals deliver best-in-class patient-centric care to thousands of Canadian employers, professionals, and families in more than 15 medical clinics located across the country.

For more information please visit: www.telushealth.com .

About The National Institute on Ageing

The National Institute on Ageing is a Ryerson University think tank focused on the realities of Canada’s ageing population. Follow us on Twitter @RyersonNIA and support our call for a National Seniors Strategy @NSS_Now .





For media inquiries please contact:

Candice O'Grady

candice.ogrady@ryerson.ca

National Institute on Ageing

647-370-0244