Nuvei Announces Partnership with 888 Holdings, Enables Payments for SI Sportsbook

MONTREAL and DENVER, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U) announced today that it has partnered with 888 Holdings Plc (LSE: 888) (“888”), one of the world’s leading online betting and gaming companies, to provide its Instant Bank Transfer payment solution to the newly launched SI Sportsbook, Sports Illustrated's first venture into online sports betting and iGaming in the United States.



888 partnered with Authentic Brands Group (“ABG”), the owner of the Sports Illustrated (“SI”) brand, to launch SI Sportsbook, a sports betting platform that integrates with the sports news, analysis, and betting information of SI. Nuvei’s Instant Bank Transfer technology will be powering consumer deposits on the platform, providing seamless, real-time bank account funding. With an initial debut in Colorado, SI Sportsbook is expected to launch in Indiana, Iowa and New Jersey at a later date, with further states to follow in the coming years.

SI Sportsbook consumers will now have access to approximately 11,000 financial institutions in the United States through Nuvei’s platform integration with Plaid. Consumer transactions are fully authenticated through Plaid’s user-initiated bank account verification and undergo sophisticated risk management checks by Nuvei. Nuvei’s proprietary platform also adds conversion-boosting features including one-click deposits for returning players.

“Providing customers with the most convenient, secure, and fast payment experience is at the core of what Nuvei does,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. “We are excited to partner with 888 to provide an iconic brand such as Sports Illustrated the ability to launch strong into the U.S. sports betting and iGaming market, improving its player acquisition strategy through our best-in-class user experience, state-of-the-art risk management and instant payments.”

“Following the announcement of our strategic partnership with Sports Illustrated, we are thrilled to offer Nuvei’s innovative services to sportsbook fans,” said Yaniv Sherman, SVP Head of US at 888. “With high-growth opportunities across the U.S., it's important for us to deliver a first-class betting and gaming experience which includes a diverse suite of payment options. Partnering with Nuvei enables us to enhance the player experience and further the position of SI Sportsbook as a cutting-edge platform in the market.”

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in 204 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 480 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com .

About 888 Holdings Plc

888 Holdings plc (and together with its subsidiaries, "888" or the "Group") is one of the world’s leading online betting and gaming companies. 888’s mission is to develop state-of-the-art technology and products that provide fun, fair and safe digital gambling products to players globally. Safer gambling is a core focus for the Group and, at the beginning of 2020, 888 launched its ‘Safer. Better. Together’ safer gambling strategy and commitments.

888 has been at the forefront of the online gaming industry since its foundation in 1997, leveraging its proprietary technology to provide players and B2B partners an innovative and world-class online gaming experience.

In 2020, the company was proud to be recognised at the 2020 Gaming Intelligence awards as the winner in the Casino Operator of the Year category. In 2020, 888 also won two prestigious awards for its poker platform at the 2020 Poker Listings Operator Awards in the Most Improved Software and Best Beginner Software categories.

The Group is structured into two lines of business: B2C, under the 888 brands, and B2B, conducted through Dragonfish, which provides partners a leading platform through which to establish an online gaming presence and monetise their own brands in a safe and responsible manner.

888's consumer facing websites offer more than just online betting and gaming. They are entertainment destinations: places where people can enjoy a truly interactive experience and be part of an online community that shares common interests. 888's strong and trusted brands are all accessible through www.888.com .

Find out more about 888 at http://corporate.888.com/ .

About Sports Illustrated



Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams, and fans worldwide. SI’s award-winning media enterprise brings powerful storytelling to life across platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to the monthly print magazine with a 60-year heritage. Get in-depth features, probing profiles, and iconic and beloved photography from top sportswriters in the game at SI.com. Sports Illustrated also shares its unique and authentic perspective year-round through marquee events, immersive activations, long-form television, film, and audio content as well as select lifestyle products. Brand extensions include Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale, and Sports Illustrated Kids, a destination that connects kids ages eight and up through their passion for sports.

