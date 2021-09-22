Ambassador Labs Grows Kubernetes Developer Education with Dev House Virtual Conference

Three day virtual event offers developers the most extensive access to expert insight and hands-on workshops to uplevel their cloud native development skills



Coincides with KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America to empower developers with even more opportunities to improve how they code, ship and run applications

Features industry veterans that will share expertise and learnings to help developers at all skill levels



BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador Labs , the cloud native developer experience leader, today announced Dev House , a virtual Kubernetes event designed for application developers who are looking to improve how they code, ship, and run their applications. The event coincides with KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America and is designed to elevate developers’ hands-on learning with Kubernetes by providing an inclusive, virtual forum that empowers developers to supercharge their cloud native developer skills with access to a series of tech talks, expert panel discussions, and hands-on workshops. Dev House takes place October 12-14, 2021.

“Our open source roots are at the core of our business and we know the challenges developers face in managing the Kubernetes development lifecycle,” said Richard Li, CEO & Founder, Ambassador Labs. “Not only are we committed to delivering solutions to market that support the full lifecycle development experience, but we are also leveling up the skills of our developer community. Dev House is the latest example of our community commitment and gives cloud native developers access to practical technical content so they can be successful with cloud native technologies.”

Focused entirely on Kubernetes and the CNCF ecosystem, this year’s Dev House will feature an impressive roster of cloud native industry veterans and Ambassador Community Advocate Program members that will share their technical expertise to drive deeper learning engagement and span the full app development lifecycle - code, ship, and run.

Featured participants include:

Dave Sudia, CTO of UPchieve

Kostis Kapelonis, Developer Advocate with Codefresh

Krishna Modi, Technical Architect with PharmEasy

Jason Morgan, Technical Evangelist for Linkerd at Buoyant

Dev House is the latest community program to reinforce Ambassador Labs’ commitment to Kubernetes developer education. The company recently concluded its first inaugural Summer of Kubernetes, a 90-day program divided into three, month-long chapters that span the full development lifecycle. Community members also benefit from learnings shared from members of the Ambassador Community Advocate Program which recognizes and nurtures top Kubernetes experts for their activism and technical contributions within the Ambassador Labs developer community.

