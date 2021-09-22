Flashtalking by Mediaocean Launches Video+ to Support Advertising Success in New Era of Converged TV+Video

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashtalking by Mediaocean, the leading global independent platform for omnichannel ad management, data-driven creative messaging, and unified insights, announced the availability of Video+, a suite of TV+Video solutions that integrate seamlessly with Flashtalking’s display offering to support video-first and omnichannel brand advertisers. As the first-ever cookieless ad server, Flashtalking enables marketers to orchestrate identity for measurement and personalization in an era of converged media.



“Having just experienced a convergence of our own, we know how critical it is to take a unified approach to marketing,” said John Nardone, recently CEO of Flashtalking and now President of Mediaocean. “All signs are pointing to a new era of television advertising that will be digital-first with linear continuing to play an important role. Both Mediaocean and Flashtalking have been hard at work to build products that are intended to truly serve the converged TV+Video advertising market, rather than just trade on the popularity of CTV as a new segment growing in a silo. To do this correctly, advertisers need a solution with both breadth and depth, and that’s what we’ve built.”

Flashtalking’s Video+ suite enables marketers to:

Innovate with ease: Flashtalking supports both existing and emerging TV+Video formats and capabilities, across all devices and platforms. Marketers can use a streamlined video trafficking workflow to accelerate speed-to-market while lowering total cost of ownership.

Flashtalking supports both existing and emerging TV+Video formats and capabilities, across all devices and platforms. Marketers can use a streamlined video trafficking workflow to accelerate speed-to-market while lowering total cost of ownership. Achieve reach and relevance: Flashtalking partners with sophisticated advertisers who allocate their TV+Video spend across scores of providers and require a partner who can run across every property that a media plan touches. Marketers can leverage expanded ad build and management capabilities support video campaigns across major social platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

Flashtalking partners with sophisticated advertisers who allocate their TV+Video spend across scores of providers and require a partner who can run across every property that a media plan touches. Marketers can leverage expanded ad build and management capabilities support video campaigns across major social platforms including Facebook and Instagram. Understand impact: Flashtalking provides native verification solutions for CTV and video, as well as through integrations with standalone verification providers. Marketers can report on TV+Video alongside other media across all channels and devices through a full range of delivery methods including in-platform dashboard, file export and API.



Flashtalking’s Video+ release is accompanied by the publication of a new whitepaper, “The Big Picture: The Converged Future of TV+Video,” outlining the changes in the ecosystem and the full scope of solutions required to address them. The paper will be followed by “Seven Signs of the Convergence,” an overview of key transitions that have occurred in the market recently, which together indicate that the long-awaited convergence of linear and digital TV+Video advertising.

“For those of us who have been in the advertising space for a long time, the idea of traditional TV merging with digital has seemingly always been five or ten years away,” said Michael Tuminello, VP TV+Video Strategy, Flashtalking by Mediaocean. “It is very exciting to see that this sea of change is no longer a future occurrence, but a current reality. Advertisers and publishers now have evolving solutions to navigate this new landscape. With Video+, we address the full range of advertiser needs for TV+Video, and we also look forward to the imminent addition of converged media planning, buying, and activation solutions as we incorporate Mediaocean products.”

Please visit www.flashtalking.com/video for more information about Flashtalking Video+.

About Flashtalking by Mediaocean

Flashtalking by Mediaocean is the leading global independent primary ad server and analytics technology. We use data to personalize advertising in real-time, independently analyze its effectiveness and enable optimization that drives better engagement and return on spend for sophisticated global brands.

Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and actionable insights across channels and formats, powered by unique cookieless tracking, data orchestration and advanced analytics. We support clients at the crossroads where data, personalized creative and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem to drive successful digital marketing.

Flashtalking is part of Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. For more information visit www.mediaocean.com or www.flashtalking.com .





Press Contact:

Mediaocean

Mona Khaldi

VP, Corporate Marketing & Communications

press@mediaocean.com