Scipher Medicine Welcomes John Strumbos as Chief Financial Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company matching patients with their most effective therapies, today announced the appointment of John Strumbos, Ph.D., MBA as Chief Financial Officer. John will be instrumental in guiding Scipher’s financing and capital strategy as the company continues its rapid growth trajectory.



“We are thrilled to welcome John to the Scipher team,” said Alif Saleh, Chief Executive Officer of Scipher Medicine. “John’s background in banking, investing and life science startups positions him uniquely to lead our fund-raising strategy both with private and public capital markets.”

“I’m excited to join this fantastic team,” said John. “In oncology, we have already begun to see the transformational promise of precision medicine for patients and the accompanying growth in shareholder value. What attracted me to Scipher was taking that same model but applying it to an even larger unmet need in autoimmune disease, which is the biggest driver of specialty drug spend in America,” he added.

John brings over 20 years of capital markets, finance, and strategy experience in the life science industry. Prior to joining Scipher, he was Vice President of Finance and Strategy at Immunovant where he led multiple private and public capital raises totaling $560 million in aggregate gross proceeds. Before that, John served in a variety of life science investing roles at Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisors, Buysydr, and Citadel. While working for Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, John advised life science companies on capital markets deals totaling $2 billion in gross proceeds and mergers and acquisitions totaling $7 billion in enterprise value. He earned a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Yale University, an M.B.A. from the Yale School of Management, and a B.A. in Neuroscience from Columbia University.

Scipher Medicine’s robust test pipeline is targeting approved therapies with low patient response rates for multiple complex autoimmune diseases, allowing clinicians to make evidence-based therapy decisions and improve treatment outcomes while saving payers unnecessary spend on ineffective drugs, addressing a $42 billion market opportunity.

About Scipher Medicine®

Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company, holds the fundamental belief that patients deserve simple answers to treatment options based on scientifically backed data. Leveraging our proprietary Spectra® platform and artificial intelligence, we commercialize liquid based tests revealing a persons’ unique molecular disease signature and match such signature to the most effective therapy, ensuring optimal treatment from day one. The unprecedented quantity of patient molecular data generated from tested patients further drives the discovery and development of novel and more effective therapeutics. We partner with payers, providers, and pharma along the healthcare value chain to bring precision medicine to autoimmune diseases. Visit www.sciphermedicine.com and follow Scipher on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

