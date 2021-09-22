HP Simplifies Managed Print Services with New Cloud-Based Subscription Plan for Hybrid Work Environments

Highlights:



PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At HP Reinvent today, HP Inc. announced HP Managed Print Flex, a new cloud-first Managed Print Service (MPS) subscription plan that helps businesses optimize costs by simplifying management, improving productivity and delivering flexibility to scale or customize as business needs change. This light-touch managed service makes it easy for businesses to worry less about printing and focus more effort and budget towards growing the business.

“After a year and a half of unprecedented change, it has become abundantly clear that flexibility is paramount,” said George Brasher, General Manager and Global Head, Print Services and Solutions, HP Inc. “With this in mind, we have taken the complexity out of managed print services and made it as simple and seamless as possible. In fact, customers don’t even choose a plan. Our innovative Smart Plan adjusts automatically to the best cost option based on what was actually printed, so IT departments can focus less on overseeing printing services and more what really matters.”

By moving to the cloud, customers and partners can select the printers that best suit their needs and quickly and effectively equip workers in the office or at home with the print technology they need to be productive. With HP’s Smart Pricing Plan, customers will not have to worry if they are paying more than needed as the plan automatically adjusts month-to-month to ensure they get the best cost option based on actual volume printed.

The base subscription also includes:

Supplies auto replenishment proactively schedules supplies delivery before you run out

Break fix services with 2-hour call back and next business day onsite support if not resolved remotely 1

Short-term 1 year commitment with automatic renewal 2

HP Roam 3 so workers can print securely from virtually anywhere

All printers consolidated in an analytics dashboard and billed under single contract

A page is a page; plans do not differentiate between mono and color 4

The Wolf Security pack5 ensures endpoints are configured with the right security settings



Terms and conditions apply. Please contact your HP Sales Representative for details.

Announced at HP Reinvent 2021, the company’s global virtual partner event, HP Managed Print Flex offers channel partners an especially compelling opportunity to grow predictable print revenue and profit without complexity and risk through upfront revenues on hardware, resell and commission options, add-on solutions6 and service subscriptions, shorter sales discussions and more.

Availability

HP Managed Print Flex is currently being piloted with select resellers and customers in the US, UK and Germany. It is expected to become widely available in Spring 2022.



About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com.

About HP Wolf Security

From the maker of the world’s most secure PCs7 and Printers8, HP Wolf Security is a new breed of endpoint security9. HP’s portfolio of hardware-enforced security and endpoint-focused security services are designed to help organizations safeguard PCs, printers and people from circling cyber predators. HP Wolf Security provides comprehensive endpoint protection and resiliency that starts at the hardware level and extends across software and services.

©Copyright 2021 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

DISCLAIMERS

1 HP will dispatch an HP-authorized technician onsite only if the problem has not been resolved remotely.

2 For the States of New York and Wisconsin, in the USA, each auto-renewal period shall be 1 month. For all other States and countries, each auto-renewal period shall be 12 months.

3 To enable HP Roam for Business, some devices may require optional accessory or firmware to be upgraded. Subscription may be required. For more information, visit hp.com/go/roam.

4 Fair usage clause, Ink or toner coverage for pages not to exceed 7% for mono Devices and 15% for color Devices. HP reserves the right to suspend subscriptions or apply an additional charge for any violations of this fair usage Section.

5 Wolf Security Pack expected to be available at the end of 2021 or early 2022. Will be retroactive for all subscriptions.

6 Expected to be available in 2022.

7 Based on HP’s unique and comprehensive security capabilities at no additional cost among vendors on HP Elite PCs with Windows and 8th Gen and higher Intel® processors or AMD Ryzen™ 4000 processors and higher; HP ProDesk 600 G6 with Intel® 10th Gen and higher processors; and HP ProBook 600 with AMD Ryzen™ 4000 or Intel® 11th Gen processors and higher.

8 HP’s most advanced embedded security features are available on HP Enterprise and HP Managed devices with HP FutureSmart firmware 4.5 or above. Claim based on HP review of 2021 published features of competitive in-class printers. Only HP offers a combination of security features to automatically detect, stop, and recover from attacks with a self-healing reboot, in alignment with NIST SP 800-193 guidelines for device cyber resiliency. For a list of compatible products, visit: hp.com/go/PrintersThatProtect. For more information, visit: hp.com/go/PrinterSecurityClaims.

9 HP Security is now HP Wolf Security. Security features vary by platform, please see product data sheet for details.