Label Llama, the New Fast, Flexible and Effective Sticker Provider in the US for Businesses and Consumers Alike

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From August 2021, U.S. companies, e-commerce business owners, retailers, and consumers needing to quickly custom print stickers and labels have a new hassle-free option in the market: Label Llama.

Label Llama produces custom stickers and labels with four-day turnaround and free two-day shipping for orders up to $2,500. Customers can upload their design in minutes and receive their stickers or labels within six days. Label Llama provides solutions of various shapes and sizes, including product and die-cut stickers, custom labels, magnets, and graphics for walls, windows, & vehicles.

Label Llama offers a 15% promotion for first-time buyers. The offer can be redeemed online at Labelllama and is valid for all product types. New customers who create an account will be offered a unique discount code.

Label Llama's mission is to "make it easier than ever for stickers to improve brand awareness, bring new products and ideas to life, and create a physical connection in a digital world. With e-commerce on the rise and storefront retailers needing to stand out, Label Llama wants all business owners and companies to succeed."

Offering an advanced printing solution, Label Llama is focused on technological innovation, automation, machine learning, AI, and enhancing efficiency for top-of-the-line quality and production speed.

