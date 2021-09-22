PitchHub a video startup recently funded by California Association of Realtors

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PitchHub Inc., a Santa Cruz startup, recently announced that the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) has made a strategic investment into their company. PitchHub will be working with C.A.R. to help their members quickly and easily produce videos to better promote themselves across their websites and favorite social media platforms.



The goal at PitchHub is to make life with video easier. PitchHub has developed teleprompter technology, an intuitive messaging system within their editor network, and easy-to-use tools designed to help busy professionals shoot videos with a smartphone or professional camera. PitchHub users can shoot their videos anywhere, from an office to the comfort of home. Once the user’s various brand colors are identified and logos uploaded to pitchhub.com, the PitchHub team takes care of the rest.

Most do-it-yourself video services want to apply “only software” to help create content. To stay vibrant, PitchHub supports innovation by utilizing the creativity of a network of editors. Studies show that nearly 30% of recent graduates want to be some sort of creator and PitchHub wants to embrace that. “Real estate professionals were the first to use our service. It was a perfect match,” said CEO, Andrew Devlin. “Most of our users can edit and figure out how to create their own videos, but they typically don’t have the time or expertise. Our pricing is cost effective, and we will process most videos in 1-2 business days.”

“We were impressed by PitchHub and their quick traction in the real estate market, with several large real estate companies leveraging their service,” said Dave Walsh, CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® President. “After the initial demo by PitchHub, my colleagues at C.A.R. immediately embraced their platform and service. We use it internally and love the service! The fact that PitchHub can help our members quickly produce videos and leverage our content for market updates and important issues make it a great service for our industry.”

About C.A.R.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States, with more than 200,000 members, dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Contact:

Andrew Devlin

Email: info@pitchhub.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78ae918f-b7b0-47a4-92c5-17f0d342cbc7