MSQUASH Opens a New (R)evolutionary Squash & Ball Sports Training Facility in South Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSQUASH, one of the world's leading squash academies, is opening its second high-performance campus this week in the trendy and bustling South Norwalk, Connecticut. A new state-of-the-art athlete training facility will take athletes as young as 3 to college recruiting or professional squash one day. The offering is innovative, internationally sourced and holistic: mixed-reality ball sports courts, six squash courts, a revolutionary movement training studio, and services like mindset training and physiotherapy will have every ball sport fan fall in love with training and the sport of squash.

MSQUASH SONO will host a Grand Opening on Sept. 25, 2021. Included in the program will be exhibition matches between World's #18 Eain Yow NG from Malaysia and World #41 Patrick Rooney from England. Prior matches will include former World Champion David Palmer, now Cornell Squash Coach, versus his previous coach and co-founder of MSQUASH, Shaun Moxham.

MSQUASH strongly focused on creating pathways for players, whether that is college or professional squash, or just a healthy yet strong lifestyle. They are world leaders in innovative squash training. This new campus complements the first campus in Port Chester, New York. Together, they now provide players technology and expertise to accelerate athlete development, all while putting a huge focus on the mental wellbeing of young athletes. And so, they cover the entire Westchester and Fairfield counties.

For sure, the international squash community will travel to SONO to take advantage of this facility. MSQUASH doesn't just source its technology internationally; it does the same with its coaches. The MSQUASH coaches are all internationally renowned and bring squash players from their home countries — Australia, Egypt, Mexico, Malaysia, England and Belgium — to the U.S.

Other sports like lacrosse, tennis and basketball also find their way to MSQUASH. Tennis coaches Greg Johnstone and Frank Russo, as well as lacrosse coach Thomas Murphy, have joined the movement and will, for the first time, teach interactive tennis and lacrosse clinics in MSQUASH SONO.

MSQUASH will be home to school teams who will train there and use the facility as their home base: King School, Fairfield Country Day, New Canaan Public Schools 7/8 and Darien Schools K-2.

The MSQUASH South Norwalk Campus offers:

A four -sided ASB ShowGlassCourt for PSA and national competition, as well as five ASB System100Courts

Three Interactive Multiball courts for Mixed Reality ball-sport training for players age 4-77

for Mixed Reality ball-sport training for players age 4-77 Medical-Grade Movement Training Studio optimizing functional movement training to build strength and prevent injury at every athlete stage

optimizing functional movement training to build strength and prevent injury at every athlete stage A Mixed-Reality Balance Training Studio, as balance, agility and strength training is considered one of the major pillars of MSQUASH's physical training methodology.

Together, the two campuses have a total of 12 courts, with a larger footprint for supporting more diversified and specialized training groups, as well as national, regional and international tournaments.

Shaun Moxham, MSQUASH founder, is more than excited to offer this next level of athlete training. "Every day, we challenge our coaching team to come up with new ways to better train and engage athletes. Sometimes it is hard to explain how we do this. The newest methodologies are so disruptive you have to try to understand its vast impact on how it will improve their game, keep their bodies longer healthy and their minds much much happier."

Want to see MSQUASH in action? Call MSQUASH at 1-844-MSQUASH or email infosono@msquash.com.

Related Images











Image 1: MSQUASH SONO OPENING





MSQUASH opens this week its second High-Performance Squash & Ball Sports Campus in South Norwalk, Connecticut.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment