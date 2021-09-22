New York, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airborne Countermeasure System Market by Application, Platform, Product and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151511/?utm_source=GNW

The major growth drivers for this market include rising global concerns, increasing technologies supporting avionics to integrate the countermeasure systems in aircraft and focus on increasing the fleet size.

The Airborne Countermeasure Systems market includes major players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Leonardo SPA (Italy), BAE Systems (UK), Aselsan AS (Turkey), and Textron Systems (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



The military aircraft segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

The growth in the Airborne Countermeasure Systems market is expected to drive the growth of the three platforms proportionately. The requirement of military aircraft in battlefield for surveillance and threat detection capabilities, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Based on product, the Self-Protection EW Suite segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”.



Based on operations, Self-Protection EW Suite segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The requirement of electronic suites helps in protecting the aircraft by shielding and reducing human loss and increasing capabilities, and investments in R&D towards these systems are helping the growth of market for Airborne Countermeasure Systems.



Based on application, the Counter Countermeasure Systems equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”.

Growing demand for counter countermeasure systems due to their high demand for antijamming and deception techniques in countermeasure applications are projected to increase the growth of the Airborne Countermeasure Systems market.



The North America region is estimated to account for the largest share of the Airborne Countermeasure Systems market in 2021

The North American region is estimated to lead the Airborne Countermeasure Systems market in the forecast period.The growth of the North America Airborne Countermeasure Systems market is primarily driven by increasing focus on increasing investments in Airborne Countermeasure Systems technologies by countries in this region.



In addition, factors including increasing geopolitical tensions and increased defense-related expenditure are expected to drive the demand for Airborne Countermeasure Systems market in the region. Well-established and prominent manufacturers of Airborne Countermeasure Systems systems in this region include Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US).



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the Military vehicle electrification market is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 55%; Tier 2 - 20%; and Tier 3 - 25%

• By Designation: C Level Executives - 75%; Directors - 25%;

• By Region: North America - 20%; Europe - 25%; Asia Pacific - 30%, Middle East & Africa – 15%, Latin America - 10%

Major players in the Airborne Countermeasure Systems market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel) Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Leonardo SPA (Italy), and Saab AB (Sweden).



