Turntide Technologies Joins The Climate Pledge and Commits to Reach Net-Zero By 2040

Sunnyvale, CA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies (“Turntide”), developer of breakthrough electrification and sustainable operations technologies, today announced it joined The Climate Pledge, a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. The Climate Pledge, co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism, includes more than 200 businesses that have pledged to decarbonize and collaborate to accelerate action on climate change by committing to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 at the latest.

As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Turntide commits to taking the following actions:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis;

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business change and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies; and

Take actions to neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

“We are running out of time to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, so we have no choice but to work together in this fight,” said Turntide Chairman and CEO, Ryan Morris. “Businesses of every size on every continent have a role to play. That is why we have not only committed Turntide to reach net-zero by 2040, but we are also committed to helping businesses around the world meet that goal as well. Turntide is proud to join The Climate Pledge and further our mission to scale technology to turn the tide on climate change. Through our collaboration in this pledge, we can take collective action to achieve net-zero by 2040.”

Turntide has already begun this effort by incorporating its own Smart Motor System™ at the company’s Sunnyvale, California headquarters - decreasing energy use by taking advantage of its intelligent HVAC solution that reduces energy consumption by an average of 64%. To date, Turntide has saved customers more than 108 million kWh of energy - the same climate impact as almost 50,000 acres of new forest planted and 4.2 million fewer gallons of gas used.

About Turntide

Turntide Technologies invents and scales breakthrough technologies to accelerate electrification and sustainable operations for energy-intensive industries. Turntide’s full-stack, integrated, open systems support commercial and industrial electric vehicles, building operations, and agriculture to optimize how the world uses energy. Turntide enables companies to lead their industries by attacking energy waste at every level and operating smarter for accelerated growth. For more information, visit https://turntide.com/ or follow the company on YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About The Climate Pledge

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. Now, more than 201 organizations have signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions. For more information, visit www.theclimatepledge.com.

