Global Tire-derived Fuels Market is projected to reach at a Market value of US$384.0 Million by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Global Tire Derived Fuels Market Report from 2021-2031. Forecasts by Raw Form (Shredded & Chipped Tires, Whole Tires) By Source (Passenger Tire Replacements, Light Truck Tire Replacements, Heavy Truck Tire Replacements, Tires from Scrapped Vehicles) End-User (Cement Industry, Pulp and Paper Mills Industry, Electric Utilities Industry, Industrial/Institutional Boilers, Dedicated Tire-to-Energy Facilities, Other End-User)

How Tire Derived Fuels Are Improving Environmental Sustainability?

Tire derived fuels are fitting into a broader drive to improve environmental sustainability and address climate change. Several goals are seen as possible including renew ability, elimination of toxins, optimized design and manufacturing, recyclability and use of post-consumer content. Earlier scrap tires used to be dumped which used to pollute the land and consume lot of efforts for management. With the use of modern technologies to convert scrap tires into fuels has provided solution for more of the environment issues related to waste tires. Tire derived fuels are serving to important purposes such as providing an alternative option to companies such as cement, paper & pulp to use tire derived fuels to save fuel cost and to save environment issues related to waste tires.

High Energy Associated with the Scrap Tires

Scrap tires make an excellent fuel because of their high heat value. Each tire has energy potential. The heating value of an average size passenger tire is between 13,000 and 15,000 Btu/lb., which compares with about 10,000 to 12,000Btu/lb. for coal. The primary reason for using tire fuels is to save fuel costs. Further, they are compact, have a consistent composition and low moisture content-all benefits to the fuel user. Another major reason for combusting tires as fuel is to decrease the number of scrap tires disposed in landfills or stockpiles. Due to such a high energy profile, the tire derived fuels are in demand from end-use industries such as cement, paper & pulp and various others.

The report offers market estimation and forecast for the period ranging 2021 – 2031 for leading national markets and rest of the world.

