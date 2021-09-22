The polyimide films and tapes market is estimated to be USD 1.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyimide Films and Tapes Market by Application, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05979662/?utm_source=GNW





Flexible printed circuits is the fastest-growing application segment of the polyimide films and tapes market

By application, the flexible printed circuits segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing demand in mobile devices, computers, and automobile & military electronics. The use of polyimide films and tapes in flexible printed circuits helps in providing additional thickness, which is required by the end-use industries such as electronics and automotive.



Electronics is the largest end-use industry segment of the polyimide films and tapes market

By end-use industry, the electronics segment accounted for the largest share of the polyimide films and tapes market in 2020.Polyimide films have good mechanical and electrical properties in comparison to other thermoplastic films and are, hence, widely used in several applications in the electronics industry.



For instance, polyimide films are used as a base material for ?exible printed wiring assembly, due to their excellent mechanical and thermal stability and low dielectric constant.



Asia Pacific is projected to lead the polyimide films market during the forecast period

By region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the polyimide films market during the forecast period.The market growth in this region is mainly attributed to rising disposable incomes and growing demand for consumer electronics products.



The Asia Pacific market is also expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026 owing to the high demand for polyimide films and tapes from countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 35% and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C Level – 30%, D Level – 60%, and Others – 10%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Middle East & Africa- 5%, and South America – 5%



Furthermore, as part of qualitative analysis, the research provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by varied market players, such as E.



I. DuPont de Nemours and Company (US), PI Advanced Material Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Ube Industries Ltd.(Japan), Taimide Tech. Inc. (Taiwan), 3M Company (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea), Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. (Japan), Shinmax Technology Ltd. (Taiwan), and FLEXcon Company, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the polyimide films market on the basis of application, end-use industry, and region.It provides detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges.



It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions; expansions; new product launches; and research & development activities in the market.



Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the polyimide films and tapes market and its subsegments.This report will also help stakeholders better understand the competitor landscape, gain more insights to better position their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05979662/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________