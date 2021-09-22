nuEra Announces Month-Long Fundraising Initiative to Raise Awareness for Breast Cancer

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra, one of Illinois' only vertically integrated cannabis companies wholly owned and operated within Illinois, today announced a month-long fundraising initiative in which proceeds will benefit Gilda's Club, a Chicago based nonprofit that serves the needs of the women and families affected by breast cancer.

Throughout the month of October nuEra's five dispensary locations will be donating $1 per unit sold of special edition cannabis flower pre-rolls and "Blazy Diamonds" infused pre-rolls. They are also donating net revenue from sales of a "show your support" pink nuEra logo pin. Proceeds will go to Gilda's Club, whose services include support groups, counseling, education and healthy lifestyle programs.

Another highlight of nuEra's awareness campaign is their partnership with Illinois Women in Cannabis. Besides helping to promote their "shop for a cause" fundraiser, IWC will be hosting a free online event on Wednesday October 6th from 2:00-3:30pm titled Breast Cancer and Medical Cannabis—a conversation in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For more details on the nuEra participating locations, special edition products and the IWC event please visit: https://nueracannabis.com/breast-cancer-awareness-fundraiser

Social Impact:

Since full legalization in January 2020 nuEra has sourced a majority of their staff from Disproportionately Impacted Areas (DIAs), sourced an apprentice from the Cannabis Studies program at City Colleges of Chicago, and whenever possible partners with minority and women owned businesses for ancillary services. Recently nuEra's Hillcrest Cultivation Center donated $100,000 to Illinois Valley Community College's cannabis production certificate program, and nuEra Dispensaries have donated over $370,000 to the Social Equity Cannabis Business Development Fund, to be used to support new Social Equity Cannabis license holders in Illinois via low interest loans and other programs.

About nuEra:

nuEra's name highlights that we are in an era in which cannabis is safer, higher quality and available in a greater variety than ever before. nuEra sources the highest quality products to suit the needs of Illinois medical patients and 21+ customers alike. nuEra currently operates three Medical/Adult Use dispensaries in Chicago, East Peoria, and Urbana, and two other secondary Adult Use only dispensaries in Champaign and Pekin. Their newly acquired Hillcrest cultivation center currently produces flower, pre-rolls, and solventless concentrates in a variety of strains with corresponding effects such as pain relief, relaxation, focus, uplift, and more. Welcome to a new era of cannabis!

About IWC:

Established in 2016, Illinois Women in Cannabis (IWC) has grown into the leading cannabis industry networking organization in Illinois. The mission of the non-profit membership organization is to empower women of all ages and backgrounds to build strong relationships, networks, and careers in the cannabis industry.

You can find out more about nuEra at www.nueracannabis.com

Media Contact

Jonah Rapino

Director of Marketing

jrapino@nueracannabis.com

(773) 687-8480

