Fortinet Again Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure, Placed Highest in Ability to Execute

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Five years ago, Fortinet led the industry when it pioneered a Security-driven Networking approach to SD-WAN to ensure consistent security and high performance for enterprises worldwide. Our dedication to continual Secure SD-WAN innovation has now led us to be the first vendor to integrate ZTNA with SD-WAN to empower the hybrid work era. We believe that our placement as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure is a testament to our ability to meet evolving customer needs across any use case, deployment size or vertical, with a solution that is secure, flexible and scalable.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced its position as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure, placing highest in the Leaders quadrant for its ability to execute. This marks the second year in a row that Fortinet has been recognized as a Leader for Fortinet Secure SD-WAN. Fortinet believes that its dedication to SD-WAN innovation and ability to support and secure work-from-anywhere has contributed to its position in this year’s Gartner® Magic Quadrant™.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Addresses Key Use Cases

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is designed to address a variety of customer use cases—including:

Empowering Work-from-Anywhere: The work-from-anywhere model that was adopted during the COVID pandemic is predicted to become the norm for many organizations, even as offices reopen. Remote workers’ quality of experience as well as security are top of mind for organizations. With built-in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Access Proxy function at no additional cost, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN ensures superior user experience, advanced security, and complete visibility across all users, applications, and devices on or off the network. With Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, organizations are also able to eliminate device sprawl and enforce one policy consistently across all edges to protect the entire attack surface.

Securing the WAN Edge: Taking a Security-driven Networking approach, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN consolidates SD-WAN, next-generation firewall (NGFW), and advanced routing capabilities to simplify WAN architecture, improve operational efficiencies and deliver consistent security on- and off-network—all powered by one operating system, FortiOS. And with the industry's only SD-WAN ASIC, organizations can achieve this all while ensuring high-performance.

Consolidating and Securing the Branch Network: Fortinet Secure SD-Branch extends the features of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN across the entire branch network to deliver the most secure and manageable remote branch. Secure SD-WAN is a foundational element of Secure SD-Branch and enables customers to converge security, WAN, LAN, and WLAN at distributed locations.

Enabling the Cloud On-Ramp: For enterprises that are adopting a hybrid or multi-cloud strategy, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for Multi-Cloud addresses multi-cloud connectivity challenges and simplifies cloud on-ramp by establishing secure, fast connectivity and high performance into the cloud, in the cloud, and across clouds.

Delivering SD-WAN at Any Scale: As the nature of work changes, digital transformation continues, and organizations adopt hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, the ability to deliver SD-WAN anywhere at any scale is critical—from headquarters to branch locations, to the cloud, home offices and more. With the ability to scale to over 10,000 sites and single pane-of-glass management, global organizations that require ease of management at any scale can depend on Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to drive operational efficiencies. Fortinet delivers a scalable, flexible Secure SD-WAN solution that can meet the requirements of any organization regardless of size, across any vertical—now and into the future.

Fortinet Remains Committed to Meeting Customer Needs

During the rapid shift to remote work last year, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN enabled new and existing customers worldwide to quickly adapt to new work requirements and ensure secure, consistent, and high-performance connectivity for all users and devices on and off network—regardless of where they were located. Fortinet remains committed to delivering a Secure SD-WAN solution that not only meets current customer requirements, but is built to address new and emerging use cases in the future.

Earlier this year, Fortinet was also named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure for the second year in a row. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings.

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 530,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

