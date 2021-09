English Finnish

Digitalist Group Plc Stock exchange release 22 September 2021 at 18:30

Changes in Digitalist Group’s Management Team

Digitalist Group streamlines Group’s Management Team.

Digitalist Group’s new Management Team starting on 23.9.2021 consists of the following persons:

CEO Magnus Leijonborg

CFO Mervi Södö

