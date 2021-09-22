The drone services market is estimated to grow from USD 13.9 Billion in 2021 to USD 40.7 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.8%

New York, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drone Services Market by Type, Application, Industry, Solution And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04603864/?utm_source=GNW

The usage of drone services has increased in various civil and commercial applications due to their high endurance and low operational costs.



Besides, the incorporation of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and cloud computing in drone services is expected to further fuel their demand in various sectors.



Based on type, the drone services market has been segmented into platform (which is sub-segmented into flights piloting & operation, data analysis, and data processing), MRO, and simulation & training. The platform segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to its higher efficiency in data collection and affordability, as well as the accessibility of drone services across the globe.



Based on industry, the drone services market has been segmented into construction & infrastructure, agriculture, utility, oil & gas, mining, defense & law enforcement, media & entertainment, scientific research, insurance, aviation, marine, healthcare & social assistance, and transportation, logistics, & warehousing.

The healthcare & social assistance segment is projected to record the highest growth, attributed to the increased investments in the area during the COVID period to deliver test samples and vaccines.



The drone services market based on solution has been segmented into end-to-end and point solutions.

The end-to-end solution segment would have the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for complete package solutions, which include everything from piloting & operation, data analysis to data processing.



Based on application, the drone services market has been segmented into inspection & monitoring, mapping & surveying, spraying & seeding, filming & photography, transport & delivery, and security, search, and rescue. Among these applications, the transport & delivery segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the escalating demand for fast package delivery services in the healthcare industry attributed to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic



North America is expected to hold the highest market share in 2021.

North America is expected to hold the highest market share in 2021.The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increasing trend of online shopping from e-commerce platforms and favorable FAA regulations in the US.



The rise in investments from key players to support start-ups in developing parcel service platforms is also expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.



The break-up of profile of primary participants in the drone services market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 49%, Tier 2 – 37%, and Tier 3 – 14%

• By Designation: C Level – 55%, Director Level – 27%, and Others – 18%

• By Region: North America – 55%, Europe – 27%, Asia Pacific – 9%, RoW – 9%



Winners of drone services market are Cyberhawk (UK), Sky-Futures Ltd. (UK), senseFly Ltd. (Switzerland), DroneDeploy Inc. (US), Terra Drone Corporation (Japan), PrecisionHawk (US), and Aerodyne Group (Malaysia). These key players offer drones applicable for various sector and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across the North American, European, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Rest of the World (RoW).



Research Coverage:

The drone services market based on type of the service provided has been segmented into platform (which is sub-segmented into flights piloting & operation, data analysis, and data processing), MRO, and simulation & training.Based on application, drone services market has been segmented into inspection & monitoring, mapping & surveying, spraying & seeding, filming & photography, transport & delivery, and security, search, and rescue.



Based on industry, the drone services market has been segmented into construction & infrastructure, agriculture, utility, oil & gas, mining, defense & law enforcement, media & entertainment, scientific research, insurance, aviation, marine, healthcare & social assistance, and transportation, logistics, & warehousing.These industries use a wide range of drone services, such as inspection & monitoring, mapping & surveying, and filming & photography.



The drone services market based on solution has been segmented into end-to-end and point solutions. The scope of the end-to-end solution segment includes all platform services, such as piloting & operations, data analytics, and data processing. The point solutions are specific only to piloting or data processing for applications such as surveying, inspection, and monitoring



The drone services market is segmented according to five key regions in this report, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and the Rest of the World (RoW), along with their key countries.The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the drone services market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key drone services; agreements, collaborations, new product launches, contracts, expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships associated with the drone services market.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall drone services market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market drone services.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on drone services system offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the drone services market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the drone services market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the drone services market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players in the drone services market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04603864/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________