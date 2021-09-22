English French

Ramsay Santé strengthens its primary care activities

with the acquisition of the Danish company WeCare

Ramsay Santé, the leading European provider of comprehensive healthcare services, with 350 establishments in 5 countries, announces the acquisition of the Danish company WeCare Holding, a primary care and temporary healthcare staffing operator with a turnover of 30 million euros.





This acquisition is part of Ramsay Santé's strategy to strengthen its primary care offering, in line with its mission "to be your trusted healthcare partner".





Through this transaction, Ramsay Santé enables WeCare, through its Danish subsidiary Capio, to increase its capacity to offer quality care to patients in an attractive working environment for its healthcare professionals.





"For several years, the healthcare sector has been facing new societal challenges, exacerbated by the health crisis linked to the Covid-19 epidemic: overcrowded emergency services, constant development of outpatient surgery, medical deserts in rural areas, lack of attractiveness of town medicine for healthcare professionals, etc. Faced with these challenges, it has become essential to find complementary solutions to guarantee access to care for as many people as possible. This is why our Group's strategy aims to develop a primary care offer, complementary to hospital activity, in order to provide comprehensive care for patients at all stages of their care. With this in mind, we are already preparing the opening in France of local care structureś, financed on a capitation basis, based on the model of Swedish and Norwegian primary care centres. The integration of the Danish company WeCare is a real opportunity to strengthen this strategy," says Pascal Roché, CEO of Ramsay Santé.

WeCare Holding is a healthcare operator that comprises two entities:

- Alles Lægehus which operates 32 general practice clinics throughout Denmark (18 in Jutland, 3 on the island of Fyn and 11 in the Sjælland region), with 114,000 patients

- As well as a temporary healthcare recruitment agency operating in the Scandinavian countries.

The company is thus present throughout Denmark, including in rural areas where medical resources are scarce.

"I am delighted to welcome the WeCare teams to the Group in Denmark. We share a strong spirit of mutual support and innovation that guides us to constantly improve our healthcare offering for the benefit of both patients and healthcare professionals," says Christian Bech Høngaard, CEO of Capio Denmark.

About WeCare

Founded in 2018 by Thomas Helt, a physiotherapist by training, the Danish company WeCare Holding comprises 2 entities: Alles Lægehus A / S which runs 32 general practice clinics (18 in Jutland, 3 in Fyn and 11 in Sjælland) and a temporary recruitment agency for healthcare professionals which operates in the Scandinavian countries, Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

About Ramsay Santé

After the acquisition of the Capio Group in 2018, Ramsay Santé has become Europe's leading private hospital and primary care companies. The group now has 36,000 employees and works with nearly 8,600 private practitioners.

Present in 5 countries, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy, the group treats more than 7 million patients per year in its 350 establishments.

In hospitalization, Ramsay Santé offers almost all medical and surgical treatments in three business lines: Medicine-Surgery-Obstetrics (MCO), Follow-up and Rehabilitation Care (SSR) and Mental Health. Wherever it is present, the group participates in public health service missions and in the health network of the country, as in Sweden where the group has more than a hundred local health centres.

The quality and safety of care is the group's priority in all the countries where it operates. This is why the group is today one of the references in modern medicine, especially in ambulatory surgery and enhanced recovery after surgery (ARS).

The group also invests more than €200 million every year in its establishments, whether in new surgical and imaging technologies, or in the construction and modernisation of establishments. It also innovates at the service of patients with new digital tools and by developing its organisations to improve the efficiency of care.

