The global food preservatives market is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 4.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2026

In the food preservatives market, chemical preservatives are preferred over natural additives. The low cost of chemical preservatives, diverse functionality, effectiveness against microbial & oxidation activities, and abundant availability drive the growth of this market. However, many food processing industries are focusing more on natural preservatives as the possibility of health hazards with the consumption of foods preserved by chemical preservatives has brought a significant change in the attitude of the people towards foods that contain chemical preservatives. Therefore, effective and safe natural preservatives are actively in demand. Also, the consumer perception regarding the benefits of natural additives has generated interest among the researchers in their development and use in processed foods.

Increasing health and wellness trend is leading to a rise in demand for clean label products, which is one of the major driving factors for the natural food preservatives market.

Natural preservatives are now gaining a higher level of importance and preference among consumers in the wake of persistent controversies surrounding various synthetic preservatives, which have been known to cause harm to consumer health.Many synthetic preservative compounds have also been known to contain allergens, which could trigger an anaphylactic shock in susceptible individuals.



This has resulted in a growing preference for natural compounds for preserving food.With the rising environmental concerns, consumers increasingly prefer natural preservatives to synthetic ones.



Advancements in technological innovations and practices are expected to meet the growing demand and sales for natural preservatives. Currently, the focus is on antimicrobials from natural sources.



The market for natural food preservatives segment amongst the various types of food preservatives is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026.

Even though chemical preservatives are known to be efficient for preserving food, studies and recent consumer trends have suggested opting for natural alternatives.Natural ingredients do not tamper with the natural flavor and nutritional value of the product during preservation.



Among the various preservation additives used for combating challenges posed by food spoilage, natural preservatives constitute the class of ingredients, which, under most cases, also form part of the food product formulation. These products thus perform the dual function by also acting as preservatives to inhibit the growth of unwanted microbial organisms.

The fats & oils application segment of is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026.

Preservatives used in oils & fats are mainly antioxidants by function and mainly include butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), tertiary-butylhydroquinone (TBHQ), and butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT).Natural antioxidants such as alpha-tocopherols are known to preserve the vegetable oils in plants.



Alpha-tocopherols are ineffective for preserving oil during storage or while cooking; however, the blends of tocopherols with ascorbyl palmitate are.BHA is effective in animal fats, whereas gallates are more effective in vegetable oils.



The amount of antioxidants to be added depends on the type of oil that is being preserved.BHA is most suitable for foods that are to be baked or fried.



Propyl gallate is ideal for adding to vegetable oil to protect it during storage. However, if this oil is to be used for frying or in a cereal-based snack, the addition of BHA would increase the shelf life of the cooked product without going rancid.



The antioxidant segment by function in the food preservatives market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026.

Antioxidants are used as food preservatives to help protect against food deterioration.Exposure to oxygen and sunlight are the two main factors responsible for the oxidation of food.



However, as oxygen is also important for plant respiration, storing plant materials in anaerobic conditions leads to unpleasant flavors and unappealing colors.Consequently, packaging of fresh fruits & vegetables requires a ~8% oxygen concentration.



Antioxidants are especially an important class of preservatives as, unlike bacterial or fungal spoilage, oxidation reactions still occur relatively rapidly in frozen or refrigerated food.



Asia Pacific market for food preservatives is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. “

The high demand for convenience foods has implications on the additive categories required to maintain freshness in products and other artificial ingredients and fat replacers.The current boom in the functional food sector has led to the development of an entirely novel ingredients sector, including preservatives.



The international food preservatives market, which was earlier dominated by major western countries, is now witnessing emergence in Asian markets, which have proven to be promising markets for the growth of this sector. However, major innovations are still expected to originate from the European and US markets.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub-segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with the key experts.



The breakup of the profiles of primary participants is as follows:

• By Company type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 35%, director level – 25%, Executives – 40%

• By Geography: North America– 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, and RoW – 5%

Some of the major players in the market include BASF SE (Germany), Kerry Group Plc (Ireland), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), IFF Nutrition & Biosciences (US), ADM (US). Tate & Lyle (UK), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), ITA 3 S.r.l (Italy), Foodchem International Corporation (China), Galactic (Belgium), Corbion (Netherlands), Celanese Corporation (US), and Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland).



